New report powers up the Smart Buildings Market

Automated systems are becoming more common in both residential homes as well as commercial buildings. The following report explores the global smart buildings market, allowing for a closer look at automation usage in commercial buildings.

Have you heard of smart buildings? They've become increasingly common over the past decade. Smart buildings are characterized by the use of one or more automated systems, such as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.

Most commercial buildings, as well as residential homes, use a traditional HVAC system. Traditional HVAC systems feature some level of automation thanks to programmable thermostats, but they pale in comparison to fully automated HVAC systems. Smart buildings don't have a traditional HVAC system; they have a fully automated HVAC system that's capable of sensing occupancy and responding by creating the appropriate temperature in the occupied rooms.

Smart buildings often feature other automated systems. In addition to an HVAC system, a smart building may feature a building management system (BMS), lighting, security and other automated systems. Regardless, all these systems are fully automated, allowing for some unique benefits.