New report powers up the Smart Buildings Market

Automated systems are becoming more common in both residential homes as well as commercial buildings. The following report explores the global smart buildings market, allowing for a closer look at automation usage in commercial buildings.
Have you heard of smart buildings? They've become increasingly common over the past decade. Smart buildings are characterized by the use of one or more automated systems, such as a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system.
Most commercial buildings, as well as residential homes, use a traditional HVAC system. Traditional HVAC systems feature some level of automation thanks to programmable thermostats, but they pale in comparison to fully automated HVAC systems. Smart buildings don't have a traditional HVAC system; they have a fully automated HVAC system that's capable of sensing occupancy and responding by creating the appropriate temperature in the occupied rooms.
Smart buildings often feature other automated systems. In addition to an HVAC system, a smart building may feature a building management system (BMS), lighting, security and other automated systems. Regardless, all these systems are fully automated, allowing for some unique benefits.
Smart buildings typically benefit from an energy-efficient design. They consume less energy than traditional buildings, which results in cost-savings benefits for owners. Smart buildings also offer remote access, typically over the internet. The automated systems can be accessed remotely via a computer or mobile device. If the owner or a tenant wants to change the temperature in their office, they can program it using their computer or mobile device.
The Global Smart Buildings Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 report by Wise Guy Reports is a comprehensive study of the global smart buildings market. Featuring over 100 pages, it explores the market from all angles while providing insight into its current and future prospective scenarios. If you have a financial or professional stake in the smart buildings market, you should check out this report. It's one of the largest and most complete studies on the global smart buildings market.
Some of the key smart building vendors profiled in this report include Siemens, Honeywell, Schneider Electric, Johnson Controls, United Technologies, ABB, Advantech, Bosch Security Systems, BuildingIQ, BuildingLogix, Cisco and Delta Controls. The report further segments the market by product type, application and geographic region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into BMS, HVAC, lighting control, security and access control, emergency alarm and evacuation system, and audio and visual effects. On the basis of end-user application, the market is segmented into factory, hospital, home and others. On the basis of geographic region, the market is segmented into the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.
Category: Team WhaTechCompany about: Paul Hosking, founder of WhaTech writes from his experience with Market Research Reports. Sharing the latest and most interesting reports. Giving investors the "heads up" on what's next!
