Tips to build a strong presence on social media for your business

Social media & online marketing are the future of almost all businesses. It has resulted in a better scope for digital marketing needs in every business.

The ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19 has pushed enterprises to handle most of their business activities remotely, at least the tasks that can be performed virtually like conducting meetings, online payments, sending images of your products etc. Now the credibility of your businesses is more dependent on your digital presence & marketing, customer service and the quality of your products or services.

If you own a business, you must recognize the value to have a robust presence on social media. Just creating an account on each social media platform and posting nearly anything is not going to give you the desired outcome. Establishing a marketable image on social media is efficient with a strategic plan. Also, it’s crucial to analyze the viability of your marketing strategy in the long run.

If you want to know how you can make an impressive presence on social media, here is what you need to do.

Creating Profiles

Creating an account on social media platforms is the first step towards the digitalization of your business.

There are certain things to keep in mind while doing so:

Your social media handles must have unique names across all the platforms, for example

Use a dedicated email address for managing all the social media accounts

Mention all the details of your business in a proper way

Use appropriate profile pictures & cover images

Interlink all the social media accounts

Keep a clear distinction between your personal and business accounts.

These are some steps to follow while creating your social media account. These are of greater importance and play a significant role in social media and search engine optimization, digital marketing & branding your business.

Define Goals

Almost everybody using social media nowadays, it’s a medium to stay connected with friends, family members and it has become easy for companies, brands to interact with their customers and advertise their products in a real-time basis. Social media has given the freedom to brands to connect their potential customers by using various digital marketing techniques. One of the most important aspects of goal setting in social media marketing is to set S.M.A.R.T. Goals. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and Timely.

Here are some common social media goals

Brand Awareness message to connect with your potential customers by sharing relevant content

To enhance public relations by connecting the audiences, responding to their feedback, complaints etc

Brand Loyalty is about being referred by your customers or followers on various posts etc

Research & Development on engaging your customers to your brand

Driving Sales & Leads by your marketing activities, the objective of marketing is to turn potential customers into leads and sales. Social media gives you the freedom to connect with your customers in a better way

Create a Calendar of Events

Creating a schedule of events for your brand gives you the detail of your marketing strategy. Developing a calendar can make you feel very confident; it also provides sufficient time to adjust your content marketing strategy. Following a calendar can be very valuable in the long term. It serves as a guide for your all marketing requirements.

Design one month’s calendar in advance

Create designs and posts as per the calendar

Schedule all your posts

Analyze the response and make changes

Target Audience

A good and effective digital marketing strategy is always target based; this helps in generating traffic and leads to increased conversion ratio. Your digital marketing agency can do much more to improve your search keywords and can enhance the overall marketing experience. Targeting the right audience drives organic traffic to your social media pages, results in increased sales and conversion.

Some benefits of targeting include:

Increased brand awareness and recognition

Increase in conversion rate

Increased organic traffic

Data can help you improve and analyze the performance of your campaign

Social Media Audit

Social media audit tells you the performance of your social media marketing strategy. Conducting regular social media marketing audits can help you identify the gaps and optimize the results according to the requirements. Here is a sample checklist of the audit process; you can add more fields based on your requirements.

URL of all the social media platforms

User Engagement

Top Performing Content

Demographic Data

Follower Count Statistics

Audits can maximize the chances of getting a great response from your customers. It can help you create relevant content that engages your brand or business with your customers. The year 2020; has caused the most consequential remodeling in history. The economic latency will gain its speed for better once the world overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic. Businesses are going to get a sharp boost furthermore virtual marketplace is going to grow faster than ever before. Most of the companies are planning to offer work from home option to their employees.