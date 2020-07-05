Digital Marketing Services and Personalization : 2020

We provide end-to-end Amazon marketing services that include Amazon search engine optimization and Amazon listing optimization

Information overload has become punishing for consumers. Irrelevant content only means noise for people.

This has caused consumers to develop less attention span and finickiness. In spite of this, personalized digital marketing services grab attention.

This is done by producing relevant content. So, understanding how to personalize the content on your digital platform is now more important than ever.

What is personalization?

Website personalization is the practice of tailoring relevant and unique experiences to every website visitor. Personalization dumps the collective approach and works to make customers feel special.

Investing in personalization efforts builds relationships and creates better experiences.

This eventually pays off with serious rewards for brands. Almost every company in the world is focussing on improving personalization.

So, the companies that don’t prioritize creating a tailored experience, run the risk of getting left behind. Following are some statistics from trusted sources that show the power and potential of personalization:

Around 91% of consumers say they are more likely to shop with brands that provide offers and recommendations that are relevant to them. (Source: Accenture)

Approximately 66% of consumers say encountering content that isn’t personalized would stop them from making a purchase.

(Source: CMO by Adobe)

55% of marketers say the top benefit of personalization is increased visitor engagement and improved customer experience.

(Source: Evergage)

Revenue and customer base can both be targeted together with personalization. It enables a business to segment its consumers.

Here are some ways companies benefit from personalization:

Improved customer experience Higher revenue Boost in customer retention Increased brand loyalty

Personalization is more important than ever as consumers have access to content from a plethora of channels. Among this overload of information, personalized content manages to attract consumers’ interest.

With so much information hitting them in the face, people start ignoring content. Personalized content directly talks to them.

So, it is important to select the right strategy to attract customers to a business. Some of the optimization strategies being used by websites are-

Trending Personalization Strategies

1. Offer for New Visitors

Businesses can offer attractive discounts or rebates on products and services to attract first- time visitors to their websites.

2. Showing Personalized Recommendation During Checkout

Customers love to feel exclusive. Businesses can take advantage of this by serving personalized product recommendations during checkout.

3. Geo Location-Based Targeting

With location-based targeting, businesses can target their customers based on their demographics. Some of the geo-targeting methods are -

Providing shipping offers according to customer location

Displaying localized shipping notifications

Promoting brick-and-mortar stores

Showing products relevant to the local climate

4. Interactive Content

Personalization permits a piece of content for a business to speak directly to multiple audiences in a personalized way.

5. Exit Intent Pop-Ups

Exit-intent technology authorizes online businesses to engage visitors via a pop-up message as they intend to leave a website. The message can contain a discount offer, a free shipping offer, or a reminder to finalize the shopping cart.

6. Ease of Access for Customers

Product or service access can be improved for customers via their browsing history of past orders or wish list items. For instance, sellers display their customers’ interest in the form of a drop-down list or as a suggestion.

7. Display Recently Searched Products

Displaying recently searched products is another tactic where businesses add ease for their customers by saving their time. It promotes on-site engagement.

In addition, it generates faith among customers for the website to keep track of their past searches. To sum up, personalization equips businesses to create a positive impression in their customer’s minds and builds the credibility of a brand.

Also, it gives a business a better chance of having more meaningful interaction with its audience. It further eases the process of conversion.

Role of Digital marketing services:

Analysis of the industry, market size, customer segments, demographics, user pathway(s), and web analytics is crucial before any personalization attempt. This analysis aids any business in identifying which web personalization features best suits a business.

As a result, it leads any business to determine which avenue will be the best investment. A digital marketing agency is well-equipped with the necessary tools and knowledge to conduct such an analysis.

Moreover, it consults various clients in their web personalization efforts. They bring an experience that spans the breadth of strategy, marketing operations, marketing tech stack, and digital optimization.

At Oodles, we do it by reshaping the way companies operate and enable unique cross-organizational collaboration for maximum benefits. If you are ready to elevate your marketing efforts and increase your ROI with personalization, contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

