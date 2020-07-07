Digital Marketing: How to Define the Best Strategy

Digital marketing strategy: How to structure a plan? Digital Marketing can be understood as the set of actions of a company in the online environment that aim to attract new proposals, create relationships, in addition to creating an identity for your brand. We use some tools such as social networks, websites, and email marketing, facilitating communication between the company and the target audience.

Learn how to choose the best Digital Marketing strategy and leverage your sales. Among the main digital marketing strategies, we can mention SEO, Content Marketing and Inbound Marketing.

That said, let's talk a little bit about how this branch works and what are its main strategies. At the end you will understand the aspects that make it so essential in the process of growth and development of a company.

It is known that being on the Internet does not mean being successful in this medium. To have a good online presence it is necessary to employ some strategies that require a certain degree of planning and metrics.

This process seems to be a little complex, but today you will find that it is not. What's more, if well thought out, it can be considered an easier process than you might think.

Now we will tell you the secrets that involve Digital Marketing:

Patience and search : This, even, this process does not happen overnight, you need to have a degree of patience, so avoid proposals that offer instant solutions. The search for new information must be constant, because in the current world there are always new updates and, if we are not within the requirements, we are affected.

It is worth mentioning that it will not always be necessary to make large investments. In addition, before implementing a digital marketing strategy, it is necessary to define the objectives that your company wants to achieve with it.

In this process, issues related to increasing traffic to the site, improving the indexing of pages, improving the relationship with customers can be cited. After the objectives are outlined, strategies are worked out for each listed objective.

Now let's talk a little about efficient ways of working with digital marketing so that you don't make a mistake in choosing your best strategy for your company:

Inbound Marketing

Inbound Marketing is related to attracting, converting and enchanting customers, being a new way of thinking about Digital Marketing. This type of strategy enables a greater connection with the target audience through the following pillars: Content Marketing, SEO and Social Networking Strategies.

This acts like a magnet where it focuses on attracting potential customers, the content being the first to be found when someone is looking for some type of product or service. This, unlike traditional strategies, prioritizes the construction of a good relationship with the client, aiming at their loyalty.

However, for this to happen, a greater understanding of the type of profile and behavioural patterns of buyers is necessary, in addition to trying to always stay close to them. Very cool, isn't it?

Social Media and Digital Marketing

Almost a quarter of the world’s population is using Social Media. In the USA nearly 80% of all internet users are using Facebook.

With 58% of these people having already looked for a product or service on the Internet. In view of this, it is clear that companies have great access to social networks.

With a professional profile in these networks, your company starts to better understand the behavior of its customers and also about their profiles. This is important, because the more you know the target audience, the better your sales strategies and strategies will be, with a greater chance of selling.

In addition, sponsored links can be used, which are able to increase the reach of your page, including your publications, giving greater visibility to what is being offered. Furthermore, through social media you can establish a better relationship with your customers, making your brand more dear and remembered.

This is a digital marketing strategy that cannot be missed! Content Marketing (Blogging & Article Writing) Undoubtedly, this strategy has been widely used within digital marketing. 72% of marketers think relevant content without amplification makes SEO ineffective.This is because it presents efficient results in a shorter period of time, and a good part of the companies have been clinging more and more to this one.

Only do not use those who do not know, because those who know are already enjoying their results. Here's the tip lol. This type of marketing aims to educate the target audience about the company or business.

In this type, it is customary to present information about certain products, type of activity, market and services. That done, there is a greater chance of attracting a specific audience interested in such a segment, increasing the chances of conversion.

This can be explained because the public with interests in the presented industry are quicker in making decisions about whether or not to adhere to what is being offered. In addition, with content marketing, the sales funnel moves through faster.

This provides a greater number of conversions, in addition to the sales cycle being shorter. Everyone wants this, agree? Business owners who started or have been on the Internet for some time are very happy with this result of this digital marketing strategy.

Email Marketing Strategy

This digital marketing strategy can be understood as the use of email as a tool to create customer relationships and engagement. Knowing how to make a good list is essential, containing email lists according to the profile of your customers, that is, personalized content to guarantee greater chances of arousing interest in what is being presented.

This type of e-mail is only sent with the person's prior permission, that is, who previously allowed it to be received. In that sense, the chances of the person reading are high, understand? Well, with that, you'll have the knife and cheese in your hand! One of the best ways to get your contacts is from the capture page, where only those interested in the content will sign up.

Another very interesting point is that from the email campaign it is possible to measure its results. From that, it is possible to know how many emails were fired, how many people received and viewed and even how many clicked on the content.

SEO Marketing Strategy

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) is a digital marketing strategy used to optimize a website so that it can be found by Google search engines, for example. One thing we always say is extremely important is that it is useless to be on the Internet without having a good presence.

This means that it does not make sense to have a very beautiful website with legal content if it is not found by your customers. We certainly created a platform to be found, read, admired and SEO is one of the most effective tools today.

For this, it is important to seek to understand the keywords that your potential customers use most, and in this case, it is interesting to use some tools such as Google Adwords , for example. From that, you have to insert these words throughout the site so that searchers understand that your content is relevant to your audience.

It is worth mentioning that the higher the search engine your site is, the greater the chances of your potential customers being interested in your products or services.

Sponsored links

Sponsored links is a digital marketing strategy widely used today. You can count on their presence both on social networks like Instagram and Facebook and on Google pages.

Within Google they will be responsible for placing your site at the top of the pages, giving greater visibility to the brand. In social networks, it is seen as an advertisement where any information related to the company is disclosed.

These links give you a series of advantages, with the return value being one of them. In addition, these can be served in several locations, mainly:

Display Network

In Search Engine Results

On News Sites

On Free Email Platforms

Blogs

The advantage presented is that sponsored links increase the chances of conversion, as their content will appear as soon as the user searches for a particular keyword. In this post we present the most well-known Digital Marketing strategies, but there are many others that can add a lot to your business! Soon we will bring more content to help you grow.

