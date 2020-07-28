Find out more about Facebook Advertising by Amazon Marketing Services

Amazon sellers assume they are gaining ample benefits from Amazon Marketing Services. But, a seller might want to reconsider this thought with the opportunities Facebook advertising has to offer.

What is Facebook advertising?

As described by Facebook, Facebook advertising refers to the paid ads by businesses designed in their voice to reach their target audience. Facebook ad campaigns have specific goals, called advertising objectives. Facebook creates ads to reach those objectives. The culmination of Facebook advertising occurred in 2014. Although this feature existed since 2004, it took a decade for Facebook to channelize the advertising benefits.

A Facebook ad appears in a well-defined space of a feed called ad placement. These ads are device-friendly. Facebook authorizes mobile advertisers to target their audience off-page as well. This feature is called the audience network. Any Facebook ad campaign is inclusive of the following aspects-

Objectives

Ad set

Facebook follows a strategic approach for guiding a user to correctly identify their business objectives.

Then, it suggests ad types according to those objectives. Facebook categorizes business objectives as-

AWARENESS - It includes brand awareness and target reach. Awareness includes all the objectives that might pique customer interest in a product or service.

CONSIDERATION- Consideration focuses on generating leads and driving engagement. It includes video views, web traffic, app install counts, and other social media metrics.

CONVERSION- Conversion is all about keeping a score-count of sales. It includes objectives that focus on gaining sales and conversions. It includes store location promotions, catalog sales from eCommerce sites, etc.

Facebook also adjusts campaign goals with a business’s growth.

Is it beneficial for Amazon Sellers?

Amazon sellers get the benefit of having Amazon Marketing Services (AMS). But AMS can be one of the reasons that may be stopping a seller from achieving business goals. This is due to the fact that Amazon controls every Amazon seller’s business. Even a single change in the Search Engine Result Page (SERP) display can hurt many businesses. Amazon can even ban a business from getting featured. On top of that, Amazon even claims all of its customers. Facebook ads build a defense for businesses to be independent and have their own customer base. Amazon sellers gain control over their marketing by running their own ads. Sellers become self-reliant to run their independent ad campaigns. Moreover, Facebook ads drive traffic beyond Amazon. This builds a personal list of customers for sellers. According to Amazon’s policy, a seller cannot gain access to a customer’s mailing information. This loosely translates that an Amazon seller has no customer base without Amazon.

Benefits-

Facebook ads don’t just enable Amazon sellers to become independent. They also expose them to around 2.6 billion user base with 1.73 billion daily active users. (Source: Facebook data, 2020) Although the popularity of Facebook usage declined to a great extent, it is still a dominant social media brand. According to a US study, Facebook was still used by 52 percent of respondents. Although it is a drop from last year's 57 percent, it hasn't lost its charm.

Here are few benefits for Amazon sellers-

Expand your audience

Facebook Ads expose products and brands in front of new people. Products don’t need to rank high to find potential customers as on Amazon. Also, Facebook uses sophisticated targeting tools to target ideal customers.

Gain Competitive advantage

An Amazon seller only needs to rank for the top keywords and take advantage of its inbound marketing. Amazon advertising does most of the labor for lining the products and getting a brand in front of its audience. Because of the easy work, most of the sellers do not want to use other sources of traffic. Facebook Ads can put a brand ahead of its competition. Also, Facebook doesn’t display any of the competitor’s products like Amazon. This way sellers get the undivided attention of a customer.

Improve Customer Relations and Brand Recall

Amazon sellers create several touchpoints for their products via Facebook ads. The Facebook Pixel on a landing page can track the number of clicks. Sellers get a better idea about the customers to target and show ads only to those prospective leads. It also provides a customer’s email address. Also, sellers boost credibility for their brand by having an overall presence around the web.

Enable Risk Management

Sellers using a single marketing channel put their business at risk. Any error in keyword bidding or a new launch of a product by Amazon can significantly drop sales of a brand. An additional source of advertising creates a custom audience list. Further, sellers don’t have to worry about prohibition.

Boost Sales

The ultimate aim of any advertising campaign is to gain higher profits and revenue. Facebook ads eliminate the possibility of losing customers. It also highlights a brand across the major social media platform. This publicity makes a brand discoverable and opens up partnership possibilities with investors for future growth.

Conclusion

For any business, the best way for marketing is to choose a wholesome package that benefits the bottom line i.e., to generate sales. Amazon sellers need not give up either of the channels for targeting their audience. Facebook ads enable targeting across various demographics. Facebook ads along with Amazon Marketing Services together become effective for obtaining substantial improvements in business KPIs. A seasoned online marketing agency can provide better insight regarding the same.

