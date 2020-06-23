International Yoga Day 21 June 2020: Will it be online?

Karma Yoga: Sri Krishna has also said in the Gita, has Yoga: Karmasu Kaushalam means to work efficiently. The principle of Karma Yoga is that everything we experience in the present is based on our earlier deeds. Hatha Yoga: These days the prevalence of hatha yoga has increased considerably. By doing this you can stay physically healthy and mentally peaceful.

Ayush Minister Shripad Naik announced that Prime Minister will lead the program on 21 June 2020. International Yoga Day 2020: The main national event to commemorate the 6th International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be held in Leh, capital of Ladakh on June 21, 2020. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the event. This in itself will make the International Yoga Day 2020 celebrations unique and different.

Like every year, this year hardly we will be able to celebrate Yoga Day outside the houses. You all know very well that Yoga has a special place in Indian culture. It is such a power that possesses the art of rooting out the biggest diseases. On June 21, celebrating International Yoga Day began.

It turns out that June 21 is the biggest day of the year. Yoga also gives longevity to humans. The Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, took the initiative to celebrate International Yoga Day on 27 September 2014 on 21 June.

International Yoga Day 21 June 2020

This time the whole world is ready to celebrate the sixth International Yoga Day on 21 June 2020. The day was declared International Day by the United Nations General Assembly. This year Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully ready to celebrate International Yoga Day in Leh on 21 June 2020. Around 20000 people will be invited to this event. During the COVID-19 epidemic, it was seen that everyone wants to become familiar with yoga at this time.

Ministry of AYUSH has organized an international competition called ‘My life, My yoga’ You can participate in this by uploading a 3-minute video while doing yoga at your home. In such a video, you have to do something similar yoga that you do daily.

In this speech he said –

” “Yoga is an invaluable gift of the ancient tradition of India. It symbolizes the unity of mind and body; harmony between man and nature; is thought-provoking and fulfilling and also provides a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise, but about the feeling of unity within ourselves, the pursuit of the world, and nature. By becoming this consciousness in our changing lifestyles, we can help in tackling climate change. So let’s work towards adopting an International Yoga Day. “—Narendra Modi, United Nations General Assembly



What is Yoga? (International Yoga Day)

Yoga is such an effective form of exercise, through which the balance is created not only in body parts but also in mind, brain, and soul. This is the reason that apart from physical ailments from yoga, mental problems can also be overcome. To know what yoga is, we have to go to its core. The word yoga originates from the Sanskrit word 'Yuj', which means to connect.

There are basically two meanings of yoga, first- joining and second- samadhi. Until we can connect with ourselves, it is difficult to attain the level of samadhi. ‘Yoga is beyond religion, faith, and superstition. Yoga is a direct science. Is experimental science. Yoga is the art of living life. Yoga is a complete medical practice. A complete route is – Rajpath. Actually, religion binds people with pegs, and yoga shows the path of liberation from all kinds of pegs.

Types of Yoga

Raj Yoga:

The last stage of yoga is called samadhi. It has been considered the king of all yogas because there is definitely a specialty of all types of yoga.

Yama (swearing)

Rule (self-discipline)

Posture

Pranayama (breathing control)

Pratyahara (Control of the senses)

Perception (concentration)

Meditation

Samadhi (liberation from shackles or union with God)