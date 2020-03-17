Indonesia's state-owned hospitals prepare isolation rooms as COVID-19 cases up

State-owned hospitals, under the Indonesian Healthcare Corporation (IHC) Pertamedika, will help the government handle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), including through treating and isolating patients at their facilities, State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir stated.

"There are in all 65 state-owned hospitals, with special treatment rooms and 155 beds, and 66 safe houses," he noted in a statement received in Jakarta, Monday. He made the statement during a visit to the Pertamina Jaya Hospital in Jakarta on Thursday (Mar 12).

The number of people infected with COVID-19 in Indonesia continues to grow, with government spokesperson for COVID-19 handling, Achmad Yurianto, declaring that 117 had confirmed positive for the virus in Indonesia as of 5 a.m. local time on Monday (Mar 16).

Minister Thohir expressed confidence in the hospitals, under the state-owned facilities' network, and their abilities to offer treatments to those diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I am very confident. They can also provide better treatment than those offered at private hospitals, as we focus on serving the people rather than on mere business profits," he stated.

IHC Pertamedika comprises 65 hospitals located across Indonesia. Four facilities in Jakarta and Banten, include the Central Pertamina hospital, Krakatau Medika hospital, Pertamina Jaya hospital, and Pelni hospital.

Meanwhile, Central Java and East Java are home to the PHC hospital in Surabaya, Lavalette hospital in Semarang, Cirebon hospital, and Cilacap hospital.

The 12 hospitals located in Sumatra include the Plaju hospital in South Sumatra, Bakti Tuman Muntok hospital in Bangka Belitung, Prima Inti Medika hospital in Aceh, and Pangkalan Brandan hospital in North Sumatra.

Meanwhile, Kalimantan houses five health facilities: the Balikpapan hospital, Tanjung hospital and Danau Salak hospital in South Kalimantan, Parindu hospital in West Kalimantan, and Tarakan hospital in North Kalimantan.

In the eastern part of the country, an IHC Pertamedika hospital is located in Sorong, West Papua, with the Sorong hospital.

Director of IHC Pertamedika Dr. Fathema Djan Rachmat had informed ANTARA recently that apart from isolation rooms with negative pressure, she had prepared standard operational procedures for the treatment of patients under observation for COVID-19.

Rachmat also spoke of IHC Pertamedika having developed a tracking system to find potential cases.

"Indonesia stands united against this pandemic, so we need to develop a tracking system to identify patients or people under surveillance," she explained. -- Antara.