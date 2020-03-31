COVID-19 Death Toll 34,000 Plus and Other Related Coronavirus News

There is no other segment than coronavirus news that is being discussed widely over all mediums. Be it print media or news channels and even social media handles. Coronavirus has sting such a large number of people over the globe. That every other news which is getting published is now getting replaced by this pandemic news that has taken the lives of 34,000 souls.

Through this press-release we will learn about, few of the stories regarding new technology of 2020 and the major portion will be catering to coronavirus news because this is what the world is talking about right now! Let’s take the hot news first.

b

New Google Doodle Features to Wash your Hands and Maintain Social Distancing

Among so many coronaviruses outspread globally. Search giant google also marks its remark in keeping everybody informed.

And acknowledged amidst for keeping safe and tidy living. For a week now, Google doodle has been displaying the basics of washing your hands.

And enjoying a safe life amidst this medical crisis.



Additionally, this doodle also outlines the World Health Organization guidelines for proper washing. It also stands crucial as it does not urge coronavirus more in the country.

2.YouTube demonetize Coronavirus-Related Video

Amidst so much coronavirus news popping up from every corner of this world. YouTube is demonetizing videos about coronavirus.

The announcement of coronavrus video demonetization on YouTube was made by Tom Leung, the Director of Product Management on YouTube via YouTube’s Creator Inside Channel. He made it official that all videos that talk about deadly Coronavirus shall be demonetized.

Do you want to know what all the adds?



3.Stop Coronavirus: Stay at Home and get Reward By App

Now, while staying at home, sometimes you can feel exhausted. So, you can turn up your lock days into rewarding days.

Italian people can have this app which will reward them to stop coronavirus with this effective weapon. This app is called diAry-Digital Arianna and is specially designed by the University of Urbino, Italy.

This initiative has been developed to keep every citizen of Italy at home. And thereby they should stay at home and reward by an app.

Alessandro Bogliolo, Professor of Information Processing System at the University of Urbino said, “DiAry works as a personal memory aid. The app automatically detects the position and the movement of the user and keeps his memory local, on your device, without consuming memory and battery.” Read more .

4. Learn How to Make Working from Home Fun in 8 Easy Ways?

Complete lockdown globally and a mere life clutched in 9 to 5 jobs becomes tedious. But, not anymore. Here, you will learn how you can improve your professional living with sheer productivity.

Get 8 easy ways to make your dull working-from-home phase a fun-laden one. Wanna implement the same in your workability.

Read More .

5. US-Based Health Startups Embracing with Kits to Test COVID-19 at Home

No matter how professional and serious the US can be. The global giant is also facing shiver from the venomous coronavirus attack.

Here is the top news about Coronavirus in the USA. It states The USA is now getting embraced to share its medical invention during this international emergency.

It is all set to push out its medical kits to test COVID-19 at home. And now along with others, 2 new names have been added to save millions of lives.

From the clutches of coronavirus through their kits for COVID-19 testing. Read more.--- bit.ly/2yooMor

Technological Triggers

Virtual Instagram Influencer: A

Virtual Instagram Influencer: A Mark On Ethics

Do you mainly focus on influencer marketing for branding your business? Well, it's a great idea to get yourself heard through your people. And, repeat the same for larger audiences.

It is gaining popularity among the masses. It will also help your brand to scale up.

But have you heard the latest technological news which also introduces a new term in the social media marketing domain? Ok, a hint about it is-Lil Miquela. .



2. Welcome The Top 20 Indian Digital Marketing Blogs 2020

Even before a coronavirus outbreak, getting known to a larger portion of people is the main aim of digital marketing. It is nothing new. So, why are you leaving out the low hanging fruits that go unnoticed by your audience? Get the hang of top 20 Indian Digital Marketing blogs which assist you to learn about- reports trends, insights, tips, surveys and breaking news.

Read more. -- bit.ly/2WVcSg0

3. Get Started With Facebook Messenger And Chatbots In Simple Ways

How can you communicate with your audience in real-time? Keeping in mind, with the advent of social media, there are ample options. But, have you ever thought that it can be well possible through Facebook Messenger bot.

This will assist you to create mass messages and roll out at a single time. Additionally, it also helps to segment your audience or track the open rate.

4. Environment-friendly search browser- Ecosia getting visibility boost by Chrome

As we are discussing news related to coronavirus and how it is harming people worldwide. This will give you some relief and freshness of new life.

Have you heard about Ecosia? This is an upcoming search engine that is getting mentioned along with others-Chrome, DuckDuckGo, Bing and Yahoo. Did you know it’s USP? Here, you will know about how this Berlin-based search engine will inch-by-inch startle to save our planet.

5. Spotify App Become More Easy To Use After Its Latest Update

After recently making an update in its design, Spotify now announced creating Spotify’s new look for android users which will be coming soon, for now, it is for the iOS users. The spotify's app new version will provide a better and refreshed mobile experience to Spotify’s users.

The new changes which began initially with the iOS app will be noticeable for both free and premium users of Spotify as the app will function more consistently. It will also have a streamlined look and there will be new in-app icons as well.

News From Confounding Solutions

Category: SEO Company about: Confounding Solutions is one of the top-rated digital marketing company in India. At confounding solutions, we have a team of experienced and Google certified digital marketing professionals, software engineers, web developers, graphics designers, and social media experts. We aim to provide 100% customer satisfaction and building long relation with our clients. We offer Search Engine Optimization services, SMO services, email marketing, PPC services, content marketing services, SMM servic ...