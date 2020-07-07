The future of healthcare delivery: HealthEngine and Coviu team up to provide cutting edge telehealth solution

Allied health professionals around the country are set to benefit from a telehealth-led integration between leading telehealth software platform, Coviu, and the number one healthcare and telehealth destination, HealthEngine.

The new offering brings Coviu’s market-leading telehealth technology together with HealthEngine’s patient network and booking experience with more than 3.5 million monthly visits. The offering features seamless integration with the 25+ leading Practice Management systems (PMS) that the HealthEngine network currently connects with.

Coviu’s customers can now access a seamless telehealth booking experience and appointment flow from their PMS on HealthEngine. The offering is designed to drive practice growth and provide more visibility to new patients with 24/7 appointment booking on HealthEngine’s website and app. In addition, it creates a better integrated booking and telehealth appointment experience for both providers and patients.

Dr Marcus Tan, CEO, Co-Founder and Medical Director of HealthEngine said, “By working together, HealthEngine and Coviu are creating a more accessible and approachable telehealth experience to benefit healthcare providers as they seek to support new and existing patients. The integration of comprehensive telehealth with HealthEngine’s patient network and practices’ PMS, creates a powerful solution to increase the visibility and connection to patients, optimise the booking process and contribute to practice growth. This helps continue our commitment to supporting telehealth innovation across healthcare verticals.”

Dr Silvia Pfeiffer, CEO of Coviu said she was delighted to be working with HealthEngine to provide even stronger models of healthcare provision.

"During the COVID19 crisis, GPs across Australia have for the first time been able to use Medicare items for delivering video consultations. Many have found it to be an invaluable tool to remain in contact with their frail and vulnerable patients. Our integration with HealthEngine will see video consultations further embedded into the systems that GPs are currently using. It will also help to reduce friction for the uptake of telehealth by GPs and allied health professionals.”

Coviu’s telehealth technology empowers clinicians with advanced tools and features including integrated clinical assessments, secure document and image sharing abilities, and an online whiteboard. End-to-end encryption ensures patient privacy with no data sharing between companies.

For more information on the integrated solution, visit: https://www.healthengine.healthcare/u/coviu/