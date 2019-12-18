How Location-Based Augmented Reality is improving App Experiences

In the present scenario, Location-based augmented reality is one appropriate concept to engage the customer and assist them properly. This technology allows the business to engage the customer more at the exciting and personal level experience.

In today’s time as the availability of the smartphone is common, it is easy to attach interactive and useful digital content to the AR app. A smart mobile device can detect these attractive content to easily relate information appealingly. The experts believe that currently the total market for AR is $1.5 billion and expected to grow to $100 billion by 2020.

Augmented reality GPS apps enable users to explore more about nearby places. Using their smartphones customers can scan their surroundings using AR location apps to know more. From a business perspective, this increases the number of repeat customers by attracting them AR app. This way business in various segments can push their revenue by providing them promotional offers and discounts. Customers can visualize gaming experience with their smartphones.

What AR technologies are there?

The geolocation feature in mobile apps has set a new trend in the market. It is an essential ingredient helping to map the business desired requirements. AR-based Geo technology allows developers to integrate digital content into geographical points of interest. These augmentations appear at specific predefined geo-locations via the user’s smartphone.

Many apps these days are functioning based on the user’s location, in that case, the location-based AR app can make the user experience hassle-free. Augmented reality technologies can be categorized into four major parts.

Marker-based AR is based on markers hidden in images. Once the user’s mobile camera spots a marker, the AR app triggers immersive elements.

Marker-less or location-based AR app is based on the user’s location or other positioning systems. The AR data is triggered on the base of the location once the device’s location is identified.

Projection-based AR is an innovative way of projecting images and text onto physical objects, overlaying them completely.

Superimposition-based AR replaces the original appearance or partially transforms the original appearance of an object using this type of AR technology.

The implementation of location-based AR apps in various industry segments

The location-based technology feature in the AR app improves customer experiences. This technology helps the brand’s products stand out among others. Many industries already getting benefits from apps that combine augmented reality and geo-positioning features.

Games

The game sector is leading in the queue as a trendsetter with the mind-blowing app: Pokémon Go. The location-based AR games are adding more fun and outdoor activities to the game. The AR content in the game helps the users to visualize the game in real-time. AR technology using GPS for smartphone users with the inclusion of location-based features is adding immersive experience.

Retail

The location-based AR app feature offers personalized customer-oriented services in retail. Using this app the retail sector can target the customer and engage them while reducing the return rate. Brands especially in the retail sector, are implementing AR to offer personalized customer services. This is the best way to promote the product via vouchers or personalized branding messages. AR can be incorporated in specific locations to drive customers.

Hospitality & Travel

AR location-based app is enhancing the traveler experience while exploring the surrounding area. Create the trust among the users by providing a view of the hotel rooms with AR content before booking the room. This is enhancing customer experience directly adding more profit to the hotel owners. AR-based location app helps the user at the time new visit to the country or unfamiliar places. This helps the traveler to go in the right direction with these AR can assist the travelers. AR technology is best in transportation objects, get direction, route, next stop and places of interest in an unknown place.

Education

The benefit of augmented reality in education is transforming the level of student’s interaction in the real world. AR-based location app has become the most evident way to study about subject content. Many AR solutions are incorporating in classroom activity to utilize the full potential of AR technology. This app tracks the locations and displays all stars and constellations effectively.

Final thoughts

Today various sectors are looking into augmented reality-based solutions to boost their businesses. Mobile-based applications and games for corporate and commercial purposes are trending in the market. Expensive investment is done to make the services more appealing and engaging. As the tech trends are expected to shift towards the business side, AR technology is helping to amplify as the mobile app development experience.

