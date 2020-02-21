Top 3 Programming Languages for iOS App Development

Our impeccable work and reliable app development services have been able to retain our clients. We have built, setup and launch app for diverse business categories such as travel, business, games, lifestyle, food & drink, etc.
With about 23.28% of worldwide market share, Apple iOS is a mobile operating system that probably doesn’t even need any introduction. This high-end mobile operating system platform is used across millions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad devices and creates endless possibilities for developers to develop innovative, high-quality apps.
However, whether you are an experienced developer, a beginner, or planning to hire iOS developers
The process of developing an iOS app can be real hectic. Whether you are opting for iOS app development services
And so, before proceeding with your work on the project, you must decide the programming language that you want to code the iOS app in.
Note that all the languages are not developed equally and the result you get delivered with is majorly determined by the parts of the framework that you choose to work with.
There’s a myriad of options available when it comes to programming languages for iOS app development such as C++, python, Swift, and many more.
Let’s have a look at some of these below:
Best Programming Languages to Create iOS App
Objective-C
The language was developed in the year 1984 by Tom Love and Brad Cox. Before the launch of Swift in 2014, it was Objective-C that was the primary language of iOS mobile apps.
Some of the key features of Objective-C are :
- General-purpose
- Object-oriented
- Brings Smalltalk flavor to C language
- Message passing among objects
- A dynamic runtime
In today’s time, it is Swift that has taken over Objective-C when it comes to popularity and usefulness.
Swift
The primary programming language of the iOS operating system, Swift was launched in the year 2014 by Apple and was open-sourced under the Apache License 2.0 in Dec 2015. Other than iOS, Swift is also a programming language of watchOS, macoS, Linux, tvOS and z/OS.
A modern programming language, Swift offers modern language features such as:
- Dynamic
- Safe
- Late binding
- Extensibility
C#
Developed by Anders Hejlsberg at Microsoft, the C# language was launched in the year 2000. It is one of the most versatile programming languages across the world and allows developers to create all kinds of applications such as consoles, mobile apps, Windows clients, Web apps, and backend systems.
Its various features are as follows:
- Simple and modern
- Flexible
- Safe
- Object-oriented
- Open source programming language
Conclusion
After Android, iOS is the second most-used operating system in the world. Majority of the iOS app development services use Objective-C and Swift as the main programming languages to develop iOS apps.
Earlier in the year 2018, Swift outperformed Objective-C in popularity and became the top programming language for iOS as well as other Apple operating systems. If you are a new developer who wishes to develop iOS apps, then Swift is a highly recommended programming language for you.
