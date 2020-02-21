Top 3 Programming Languages for iOS App Development

Our impeccable work and reliable app development services have been able to retain our clients. We have built, setup and launch app for diverse business categories such as travel, business, games, lifestyle, food & drink, etc.

With about 23.28% of worldwide market share, Apple iOS is a mobile operating system that probably doesn’t even need any introduction. This high-end mobile operating system platform is used across millions of iPhone, iPod, and iPad devices and creates endless possibilities for developers to develop innovative, high-quality apps.

However, whether you are an experienced developer, a beginner, or planning to hire iOS developers , know that creating a great iOS application is kind of impossible if you do not have the right set of iOS app development languages and tools.

The process of developing an iOS app can be real hectic. Whether you are opting for iOS app development services or not, there are certain decisions you must make to make this process swift and consistent.

And so, before proceeding with your work on the project, you must decide the programming language that you want to code the iOS app in.

Note that all the languages are not developed equally and the result you get delivered with is majorly determined by the parts of the framework that you choose to work with.

There’s a myriad of options available when it comes to programming languages for iOS app development such as C++, python, Swift, and many more.

Let’s have a look at some of these below:

Best Programming Languages to Create iOS App

Objective-C

The language was developed in the year 1984 by Tom Love and Brad Cox. Before the launch of Swift in 2014, it was Objective-C that was the primary language of iOS mobile apps.

Some of the key features of Objective-C are :

General-purpose

Object-oriented

Brings Smalltalk flavor to C language

Message passing among objects

A dynamic runtime

In today’s time, it is Swift that has taken over Objective-C when it comes to popularity and usefulness.

Swift

The primary programming language of the iOS operating system, Swift was launched in the year 2014 by Apple and was open-sourced under the Apache License 2.0 in Dec 2015. Other than iOS, Swift is also a programming language of watchOS, macoS, Linux, tvOS and z/OS.

A modern programming language, Swift offers modern language features such as:

Dynamic

Safe

Late binding

Extensibility

C#

Developed by Anders Hejlsberg at Microsoft, the C# language was launched in the year 2000. It is one of the most versatile programming languages across the world and allows developers to create all kinds of applications such as consoles, mobile apps, Windows clients, Web apps, and backend systems.

Its various features are as follows:

Simple and modern

Flexible

Safe

Object-oriented

Open source programming language

Conclusion

After Android, iOS is the second most-used operating system in the world. Majority of the iOS app development services use Objective-C and Swift as the main programming languages to develop iOS apps.

Earlier in the year 2018, Swift outperformed Objective-C in popularity and became the top programming language for iOS as well as other Apple operating systems. If you are a new developer who wishes to develop iOS apps, then Swift is a highly recommended programming language for you.

