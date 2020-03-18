Progressive Web Apps: Changing the Landscape of Mobile Development

A technology that has dramatically changed the mobile development landscape in recent years is the development ofProgressive Web Apps (PWAs). A progressive web app offers the best of two worlds by bridging the gap between mobile apps and websites and offering the same usability on both desktop and mobile.

The new generation of web app technology has many benefits over native mobile app technology. The most important benefit is that it is easier to build than a native app because no complex coding is required for it. A PWA can be built using the same codes that are used for your website, and your web app works for all phones, iOS and Android. Other top benefits are outlined below:

No Need to Get Approval from App Stores

App stores have a lot of rules and restrictions when it comes to accepting a mobile app. They have a lengthy review process that can take several weeks and they deny apps that fail to meet their terms and conditions.

So, in the first place, it is difficult to get approval from app stores, and if you do get it, then it is quite difficult to make a change to the app later, because that change will also need approval from the app stores. On the other hand, there are no restrictions on the web. You are in charge of the entire web process, and you can keep updating the features of your PWA based on your requirements.

Offline Capabilities

Users love PWAs because these apps can be used without an internet connection, too. The caching functionality stores your layout elements and loads them into browsers, so users can access your website or store without having continual internet connectivity.

Push Notifications

PWAs allow you to send push notifications to your customers. You can send them push messages about your latest products and offers. Thus, push notifications will be a great marketing option for you. They will reduce your marketing expenditure for advertising a new product or offer.

In summary, progressive web apps technology is a great way to increase customer reach, engagement, conversion rate, and retention, because it works effortlesslyacross the majority of smartphones and browsers.