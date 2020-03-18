On Demand Car Wash App: Features and Cost

As the demand for the car wash app has raised, it presented rise to the car wash app development. The on-demand car wash app is one such service that has grown popularity in recent times. A few decades ago, no one could assume getting car support or on-demand car wash services through their phones. Smartphones and technological progress have made this potential.

Now is the time when you can have such time-consuming duties at a bay. The car wash & Detailing mobile app will do the complete duty in a way you desire. Only you have to search for the professionals nearby and place a request they will get your car washed as needed and will deliver it to you at your doorsteps.

Revenue of car washes

Human beings have opted for car wash service and the broad variations have been recognized in the enterprise. In the last year, the annual revenue was $5.8 Billion in the USA and the car wash service providers extended their service to 8 million cars every day.

Important Features of On-demand Car Wash App Development Customer App

Sign Up / Login: This is the first section, which the customer will allow to access. They can register themselves into the app with the social media or email account details.

Auto-detect Location Customers allow enabling their GPS or can choose a suitable location for the car wash. So that accordingly, service engineers can get the provisions for washing.

Check Availability of technician/service This feature allows the user to check whether the professionals for their service are available or not.

Placing Request Customers can place the service request for car washing according to their requirements.

Choose Car Wash Services Users can choose the packages and services that are allowed by different service providers and pick the best one that matches their budget.

Payment Process The customer can have various methods for making the payment. That means by debit or credit card, through the wallet or even cash as per their preference.

Push Notification Customer receive notification bout their order place, confirmation order or tracking etc. more.

Real-time Tracking Customer allows to track the booked service person that where they are going and when will react at the location.

View order History It permits customers to keep track of their order history. They can view how many points have their car been for the wash, to which service provider and when. Then thus, they can make new requests for car washing.

Review & Rating After completed services customer have an option to give their review & rating to the services provider and technician, that how was their services.

Detailer App

Sign-up Register with login details including name, email address, DOB, etc. It is a related way to the login as a user app.

Add service location Detailers have to register them to the locations, so the nearby users are able to give them out.

Push Notifications Detailers can send the notification to the customers once the orders have been received. The customers are also notified in case the car washing is completed.

Accept/Reject Request As per the number of requests and the ones that are follow with the quick deliveries, the detailer can accept or reject requests assigned by the customer or admin.

UX/UI design

App Developer (Android/iOS Platform)

Back-end development

Cost of developing a car wash app It is pretty hard to calculate the exact cost of developing an app without knowing the exact requirements of the customer. However, the cost of developing an On-demand car detailing mobile app depends upon few factors – the complexity & size of the app, the number of platforms you want your app to work on and any country you are choosing as your app development center.

Maximize your company efficiency by opting for a car wash app clone script or car wash clone only and experience more fertility in business. On-demand, business is about implementing rich customer service experience to the customer. It focuses on customer happiness and provides an innovative platform for both business and customers. Deorwine Infotech is the best car wash mobile app development company and provides its services at a broad level. We can provide an advanced technology productive app to save time and effort. This app functions well with both Android and iOS platforms.

