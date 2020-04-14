Telemedicine Apps - The Best Way to Reach GPs During This Coronavirus Flu Season

These numbers clearly depict how the medical industry is tackling the Coronavirus outbreak. Apart from the aforementioned ones, there are plenty of healthcare apps that are observing an enormous surge in the number of downloads and medical appointments.

Last month, there has been observed a 70% rise in medical consultations in a Manchester-based online doctor app Push Doctor

Ada, a health symptom examining application, has seen 3x rise in the number of assessments

Silo, one of the online chat platforms for general practitioners, has seen more than 500% shoot in the number of downloads

AmWell, the e-telehealth application, has observed a 400% hike in the number of downloads

Kry or Livi (for UK, Germany, France, and Norway users), a telemedicine application, has seen a 200% surge in the number of appointments

With medical facilities flooded with Coronavirus infected patients and countries in lockdown state, panic-stricken people are inclining towards on-demand doctor apps to consult general practitioners for various health issues. Another reason behind the surge in online medical consultations is the closure of GPs and doctors seeing their patients from home.

Book appointments on-the-go

With the help of a telemedicine application, you can book appointments with doctors, general practitioners, and therapists without standing in the long queues.

Video consultation

Healthcare applications are a platform where doctors can connect to patients and vice-versa, in real-time.

In-app chat

In case, if you want to connect to the doctor through chat, then you can use the in-app chat feature. These in-app chat messengers are further loaded with other features such as recording a video message or taking a photo, etc.

Track health history

Telemedicine applications assist you to organize and check your health history at any moment. Similarly, it also helps that doctor to check the same before consulting you.

Send your medical prescription to the closest pharmacy

Most of the telemedicine applications come up with the feature of sending your medical prescription to the pharmacy near you. Yes, merely by selecting the relevant option, you can get the medicine at your doorsteps.

