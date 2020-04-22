Corrosion Control Engineering Inspection using Paperless Inspection Solutions

Corrosion Control Engineering Inspection is very important aspect for organisations and businesses that want to manage their materials, assets or equipment with respect to the damage that corrosion can bring. In the wait for industry standards such as that from the International Organization for Standards (ISO), ISO/DIS 23123 and ISO/DIS 23222, its vital to consider what can be done to improve inspection methodology with a wider view.

Although industry standards can give precise instructions in how to carry out corrosion inspections, good industry practice suggests that organisations and businesses should take a responsible view of their corrosion control engineering inspection. Assets and equipment that corrodes can not only reduce the effectiveness of operations but also become a safety hazard; such as a corroding pipeline carrying toxic fumes or a corroding safety harness or machinery restriction.

It is hence absolutely crucial from an organisational standpoint, that businesses master their corrosion control engineering inspection.

For organisations that undertake corrosion control engineering inspection, mobile devices and paperless applications are today representing a powerful tool. Besides scanning barcodes/RFID with the camera for asset identification, images can be taken and annotated on the checklist to attach to the report and provide visual information for the corrective process, clearly giving the best form of data of the corrosion status.

As corrosion can be a very subjective analysis as to the extent of wear or damage caused, images represent a great way to get the information across, as is speech-to-text services by the technician (auto dictation). By using a voice input, the inspector or technician can more accurately describe the corrosion issue than writing with a pen in their own handwriting.

Outside of the recording of data, mobile devices also sync with a backend system that can give proactive triggers and notifications to necessary teams and personnel, as well as automatically suggested corrective actions for the inspection officers when out in the field.

This helps when examining an asset with previous issue history, where an action can be specifically designed to meet the previous report criteria. This is often possible thanks to historical cataloguing of assets and equipment via deficiency life cycle systems, full cradle-to-grave style.

In this way the paperless reports and inspection data is centralised and accessible for an easy audit trail 24/7 and as reference material during a corrosion inspection. It is also possible to add reference material in the form of corrosion charts, manuals for machinery or international industry standards such as ICS 77.060 to specific checklists and process.

This again gives the inspector another information point, which with they can undertake the best possible inspection out in the field.

