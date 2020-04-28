Virtual Makeup Try on Apps - Blending Beauty with the Power of AR

Technological advancements are benefiting every domain, and the beauty world is no exception. With the use of the latest technology, such as augmented reality and artificial intelligence, customers can now have an ultimate shopping experience by trying before buying beauty products such as lipsticks, eyelashes, hair colors, and more.

What has made this possible is the advent of virtual makeup try on applications developed by big mobile app development companies like Quytech. Even the big beauty brands are using this application to improve their customer experience and boost sales. Let’s find out more about virtual makeup try on apps:

Benefits of the Virtual Makeup Try on Apps

If you think that these makeup applications have been designed only for the customers, then you might be wrong. Virtual makeup-try on applicationsalso benefits businesses offering beauty products. Let's dig deeper into the benefits of the Virtual makeup try on apps:

Saves money and time

With a virtual makeup try on app, you can see beforehand which lip color or hair color suits you; this will save you from spending money on ordering unnecessary products. By trying products in advance, you can also save your time by minimizing the number of returns or replacement of your orders.

Customer Behavior

This advantage of the app, we are talking in this article, is for the brands offering beauty products. By looking into customer behavior through the products they like or try the most, companies can know which among the available products are liked by the customers.

Knowing this is a clear-cut way of driving sales.

Virtual collection of products

If you are offering multi-brand products on your website or online store, then the virtual makeup try on apps are beneficial for you. Because using these applications, you can showcase and allow the customer to try even those products that are not there in your inventory.

How to Use A Virtual Try on Makeup App?

Using a virtual try on makeup app is no rocket science. All you need to do is to download and install the application on your mobile device or computer system. Once the process finishes, open the app and tap Allow to give the app permission to access your camera.

After setting up everything, you can choose the makeup option you want to try. For instance, if you want to try different hair colors, then choose the relevant option from those available on the screen, and it will get applied to your face.

Some of the advanced virtual try on makeup applications, developed by top mobile app development companies such as Quytech, also provide a feature of uploading your photo to use different hair colors, lip colors, eyelashes, and other beauty options.

So, if you want such an application for your customers, then feel free to reach out to one of the best Virtual makeup try on solution providers, Quytech. The experienced and expert developer from the company will provide you a customized virtual makeup try on app in no time.