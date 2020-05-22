The Top 5 EdTech Trends that will Disrupt the industry in 2020

Like all other industries, technological revolutions will disrupt the education sector too in 2020 and the upcoming years. Before moving ahead to the trends, let's talk about the technologies which will influence these EdTech trends.

AI- to build a bridge between learning and teaching IoT (Internet of Things)- for data collection Big Data- for finding out the efficiency of tools and enabling personalized learning AR and VR- for creating various learning opportunities for better student engagement and learning Blockchain- for improving the security and privacy of students' records Now, when you know about the main technologies that underpin the technological revolution in the education industry, let’s check out the top five trends that will make the disruption happen.

Ease of accessing education

According to the United Nations, there are approximately 262 million kids worldwide who cannot get a full-time education. A few reasons behind these statistics include the following: Inaccessibility or unavailability of an educational institution Lack of learning material & guidance Shortage of accommodation in the institutes The trend of virtual classroom can help overcome this problem by making education available and accessible even in the remote as well as rural areas.

Digital textbooks, accessible round the clock, don't need to be transported from one place to another; hence, it saves time and effort. Similarly, producing online copies for the syllabus, assignments, and other educational purposes are relatively cheaper than the physical textbooks.

These e-versions of the books are also easier and feasible to translate in various native languages. Online education also brings personalized learning, which means students can learn according to their skills and learning ability.

Focus on personalized education

The concept of personalized education or adaptive learning was not so popular and feasible earlier, but, technological advances and the new trends, it has brought to the industry have made it a child's play. Diverse classrooms and easy access to the technology can relieve the burden of grading and testing from teachers by making them use advanced learning tools to analyze a student's ability and deliver differentiated experiences.

Apart from this, it will also ensure productive and quality education by allowing students to decide the pace of their learning and study accordingly. With personalized learning, students can study in a way that suits their learning style.

Automated educational institutes

Many schools, colleges, and universities around the globe are already imparting online education through different e-courses. The upcoming trends in EdTech indicate that this concept will continue to improve the industry.

Automation of educational institutes with smart tools, such as face recognition for taking attendance, is another trend that is expected to bloom and flourish. This automation will also help to control lighting, heating, or cooling system, which will reduce cost.

Use of AR and VR

Augmented reality and virtual reality are the two technological advances that have already made a strong footprint in many other industries. It will also benefit the education sector by helping students learn complex problems with the help of lifelike examples.

To understand their use and advantage, let's consider the scenario where medical students used to dissect a real frog to understand the body structures and perform other experiments. By using AR, the same thing can be done without actually dissecting the frog and paying additional attention to the sanitisation or squeamishness.

In short, AR and VR helps in delivering a highly engaging and immersive learning experience to students.

Dependency on data-driven insights

By analysing the data to find out valuable information such as textbook consumptions and the use of educational technology for improving learning experiences, institutes can become more efficient. To produce accurate and in-depth data, technologies such as big data, AI, machine learning will play a major role.

These technologies will also help in offering more personalized education that fulfills the needs of each student individually. With data-driven insights, it would be easier to monitor students who need support and guidance.

Conclusion-

While looking over the tech trends in education industry in 2020, it is evident that the field is going to experience a massive digital transformation. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes have to adopt these trends as soon as possible to survive and impart better education to the students.

