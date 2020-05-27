5 Reasons Why Flutter is trending in the World of Mobile App Development

Flutter is an open-source UI SDK developed by one of the biggest American multinational technology companies Google. The primary purpose behind the development of Flutter is to offer mobile app developers the ease of creating high-performance applications with a single code base. Using Flutter, developers can create apps for Android, Google Fuchsia, macOS, Web platform, iOS, Microsoft Windows, and Linux platforms.

Flutter, with its all integrated widgets and tools, was launched in 2018. Since then, it is leaving behind many established and widely used frameworks. And if you are thinking about what is making it a lovable framework, then go through the five below-mentioned reasons:

Supports multiple IDE (Integrated Development Environment) Faster coding with hot reload Own rendering engine Faster app testing Less code development time

Let’s read all these in detail:

Supports multiple IDE

From basic to complex, Flutter is an appropriate choice for every type of mobile app. The reason being, it can support different integrated development environments and offers complete comfort to the developers developing an application. It can successfully access IDEs like Android Studio, IntelliJ, VC Code, and many more.

Faster Code writing with Hot Reload

When it comes to quick mobile app development, Flutter is the first name that comes to mind. Why? Well, native codes of Flutter along with its hot reloading or hot restart feature, allow the developers to make changes to the code in seconds. Apart from this, Flutter is backed with a layered structure and the wealthiest set of inbuilt widgets (font, scrolling, navigation,.) using which developers can develop an application in no time.

Own Rendering Engine

Flutter uses Skia graphic engine to allow the developers to be creative during the app development. This engine makes it easy to launch the UI built in Flutter on various other platforms. In other words, you don't have to develop or design a different UI for a different platform. This feature not only saves a lot of effort but also simplifies the whole development process.

Faster App Testing

As earlier mentioned, Flutter allows the developer to create one mobile application for different platforms using a single code base with different plugins. And having one app for multiple platforms reduces testing time. On top of that, merely simple QA is sufficient to ensure that the app is functionally sound and its features are working as expected.

Engaging and intuitive UI designs

UI/UX designs play a major role in deciding whether your app will be a hit or miss. In simple words, if your app is functionally sound but it has a poor or unappealing design, then the user will definitely throw it out from their mobile phones. Being the backbone of a mobile application, UI should be attractive and eye-pleasing.

With Flutter, you get various UI features and intuitive designs that help your mobile application to draw the attention of your targeted audience. Apart from this, Flutter also features many robust and customized widgets built dedicatedly for Android and iOS applications.

Is Flutter a good choice for businesses?

In this cut-throat competitive world, businesses are facing new challenges to reach their customers and outdo their competitors. Mobile applications assist these businesses to expand their reach and connect to their targeted customers. Therefore, choosing the right platform for app development is necessary to avoid any failure.

Considering the above advantages of this cross-platform mobile app development SDK, Flutter is indeed a perfect choice for both the startups and businesses looking out for mobile app development. It lowers down the following risks for your business by facilitating ease of integration, ensuring less development cost and flawless product development, which saves both time and efforts of the developers.

Conclusion-

