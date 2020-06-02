What will be the best way to build the cross-platform app of an e-commerce Wordpress site?

Wordpress websites has the highest number of websites over the internet. With the increasing popularity of cross platform app, it is necessary to have a reliable mobile app for business.

Building mobile app from scratch might seem costlier and time taking for a while. However, being a worth step, it is not bad to take hard steps for an app. Just looking it from different angle, what if you can turn your wordpress website into full-fledged cross platform app. There are few ways, which can help you building the cross platform app from scratch.

Here we will take a deeper look at the options available and their pros and cons. Over 24 percent of the internet websites are building with wordpress. Talking about today, many of them wants an app.

It is always a prudent idea to use the wordpress content in an app.

When the website is updated, the app is also updated. For the websites and blogs, which demand the frequent updates, this is a fantastic idea. The changes and the updates in the websites are directly shown over the app. Generally, app builders use third party content management system for creating the app content. For the users having wordpress website, it is a good opportunity to use Wordpress CMS for backend.

Ecommerce and Wordpress:

Wordpress offers many features for the ecommerceapplication development companies. Ecommerce stores are largely shifting towards the mobile platform. If you have the right combination of plugin and themes installed and getting enough customer attention to the app, Looking for mobile app would be good idea. The online plugin are available for web users, but if you are switching to the mobile apps, it becomes harder task.

Around 26 percent of Websites are using Wordpress, where there are thousands of ecommerce websites. The first most and necessity is the mobile optimized theme, which is the foundation of a native app.

Wordpress users are heavily dependent over the plugin for customizing the website. Unfortunately, the wordpress plugin do not work well for mobile app. This poses unique challenges for the developer to turn the wordpress website into an app. Many ecommerce plugin and social media plugin do not go well with the mobile apps. The technical constraints make it harder to integrate the wordpress features into an app. With the help of few powerful options and little technical maneuvers, it is finally possible to build the befitting app from wordpress website.

App Builders

App builders are the powerful tool for building the mobile app with little technical expertise. If you do not want to spend a huge amount of money and need very less customization, there are many app builders available such as Mobile Roadie, Good Barber, Reactor and Telerik App builder. Each app builder offers the high degree of wordpress support. You can pull wordpress content to the app.

Generally, all app builders are almost same. Whereas few of app builders such as Reactor also allow she plugin integration.

Pros:

If you are less technical and have very less knowledge of coding, app builders are the great tool.

App builders are the only option for the non-technical business owners who do not want to increase the expenditure.

Cons:

Customization is not much available. For integration of wordpress plugin, app builders get a big no.

Custom hybrid app:

With the WP-API and ionic framework, you can create the custom hybrid app or you can contact with hybrid mobile app dev. The custom hybrid app uses the technologies such as HTML, CSS and Traditional javascript, which are then wrapped with the PhoneGap for allowing access to the features of native device and compiling for app stores. WP-API allows accessing the wordpress content into a single page web application. WP-API is a JSON- REST API for Wordpress introduced by Wordpress core.

WP-API is made to get the Wordpress content into the mobile app. Developer just need to install and activate the plugin. After activation, the JSON API data is available at the endpoint, which can be pulled into the app.

Pros

Using the traditional approach of hybrid mobile app development, you can create the app faster from wordpress. It allows for the native transition, caching and many more. The app can work partially or entirely offline and can access the device features such as push notification and camera.

Cons

The data can easily be pulled into the app, but the other features are not made available. There are many plugin available in the wordpress, which made website powerful. These plugin are hard to be integrated and WP-API can pull only content, post or images.