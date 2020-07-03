What is RPA? And Advantage and Disadvantage of RPA

RPA that is known as intelligent robotic process automation refers to seizing human-driven tasks previously as small and self-reliant software applications outside the ICT system, a business required for daily work. These robotic process automation applications help to complete the tasks that operate ICT systems that can be chained up and run on-demand to complex action series. They only concentrate on the business decisions required to be made in the organization.

Advantages and Disadvantages of Robotic Automation

The growing popularity of RPA robotic process automation across various sectors is all set to continue over the coming few years because businesses are getting many benefits through it. There are so many benefits or advantages that are provided by RPA, although it has some disadvantages too.

For addressing both sides of the discussion, here we have mentioned the following advantages and disadvantages of using RPA-

Advantage of Robotic Process Automation

Better Quality Assurance

Some workers often enjoy working on repetitive tasks but after a while, they also get bored of working and get a lack of concentration. This gap in focus can be known as vigilance decrement and can lead to costly errors often for the business and serious injuries to staff members sometimes.

For robotic process automation implementation, businesses have to reduce the risk through precisely producing and checking that items are meeting the requirements without failing. Many more products are on the way to get manufactured with a higher standard that generates new business possibilities to expand the associations.

Cost-Effectiveness

There are no holidays, no lunch breaks, no sick leave, and no shift timing available for RPA. If it is maintained properly, then there can be working on a repetitive cycle, and it will continue to do the same until it is programmed in another way as it reduces the RSI occurring risk.

Production increment at lower cost generates specific benefits for any kind of manufacturer. The investment cost can be regained in a very short period.

Working in Hazardous Environment

Despite these possible injuries at the workplace, specific industry staff members can be asked for working in non-suitable or dangerous situations. Some of the production areas that need very high or low temperatures typically have a high-turnover of robotic process automation services because of the work nature.

Automated robots can reduce material waste and eliminate the requirement for humans to face unnecessary risks.

Enhanced Productivity

The use of Robotic automation to tackle task repetition makes complete sense. As we know that robots are designed for making repetitive movements.

The automation introduction into your manufacturing procedure has various benefits related to productivity. It gives staff members the chance to expand on their work and skills in selected areas that will generate a better environment through which businesses get to benefit from.

With full focus and high energy levels, the product will get improved and lead to highly satisfied clients.

The disadvantage of Robotic Process Automation

Possible Job Losses

One of the biggest concerns of RPA robotic process automation is its impact on the jobs of the workers. For example- if a robot can perform tasks with a more consistent rate and faster, then who needs a human.

However, these theories are understandable yet inaccurate because the employment rate has enhanced faster at the time of using around 1,000 robots to over 45,000.

The hiring of Skilled Staff

Since the last few years, robotic process automation companies have found that it is difficult to source expert staff members for filling the expertise roles in the businesses. The automation introduction adds another layer to the mystery as robots need programming and understanding of how to operate.

Also, it opens up further chances for remaining employees to expand and trend themselves more. An automation business can assist with the starting installation and set-up procedure with the right expertise so that staff can adapt and learn for managing the robots for the long-term.

Initial Cost of Investment

This is one of the most difficult obstacles to decide whether or not to invest in robotic automation or wait for it until a later stage. A comprehensive business case must be generated while the technology implementation.

Returns of it can be considerable and quite often occur within a short period. Although, the cash flow must be supportable in the meantime and company stability is not at all worth the risk if returns are marginal only.

Conclusion

Nowadays, there is an increasing demand from the open-source world for robotic process automation for their daily work. various tasks can be operated through this and there are profound effects on the business that are only enhancing in the future.

