Restaurant App Development- Types, trends, statistics, features, and cost

Looking out to develop a mobile application for your restaurant? This article is exclusively for you. Here, we have mentioned types, trends, statistics, features, cost, and other essential details you should be conversant with before connecting to a custom app development company or hiring a dedicated developer for your project.

Restaurant App Development Statistics

4 in 5 restaurant owners agree to this fact that having a restaurant mobile application had helped them to boost sales, reach more customers, and increase their brand recognition.

Approximately 83% of the adults use smartphones to search the location, operating hours, and directions of different restaurants.

36% of the customers believe that “reserving a table online” should be an essential feature of a restaurant.

Around 26% of the customers prefer a restaurant with a tabletop ordering and payment system.

Restaurant App Development Trends 2020

Now, when you have decided to build a mobile application for your restaurant, it is good to know the latest trends in the industry:

Voice technology for ordering

AI-powered chatbots

Use of drones for food delivery

Use of big data to know customers’ preferences, preferred delivery time, and more

The rise of AR and VR

Why restaurants need a mobile app?

In this mobile-driven world, people want every task to be done at the tap of their fingertips; getting food delivered at their doorsteps is one of them. And, an ideal business always looks for what its customers wish for.

Here are the other reasons why a restaurant should have a mobile application-

To improve customer experience

To increase the number of returning visitors

For easy order management

For location-based advertising

To increase sales

Better payment processing

Get quality customer feedback

To boost a brand’s reputation

Cost of developing a Restaurant mobile application

To determine the total cost of developing a mobile app for a restaurant, you have to write down the answers to the following questions:

Which platform (Android, iOS, or any other) you will release your app on?

What will be the features of your app?

Which technologies and tools will be used for the development?

Complexity of the app

Which type of restaurant app you want?

What is the size and location of your development team?

Roughly, a restaurant mobile application development cost would be USD 14000 to USD 15000. The exact cost will depend on the answer to the aforementioned questions.

Restaurant app development- Team and technologies

The size of the development team may vary depending on the complexity of your app. For a simple app with basic features, you need:

1 project manager

1 or 2 developers

1 UI/UX designer

1 QA engineer

The number of managers, developers, designers, and other professionals may increase for a complex restaurant mobile app.

Let’s talk about the tech stack required for developing the app.

You can consider choosing React Native for developing your app for Android and iOS platforms.

For backend development Node JS would be an apt choice.

Types of Restaurant Mobile Applications

To serve customers better and to provide them a personalized experience, restaurants go for developing different types of mobile applications. Some of them are:

Restaurant reservation app -To allow customers to book a table and get a discount on advanced bookings.

Restaurant finder app or Restaurant locator app- To search nearby restaurants, check their rating, and more.

Restaurant menu app- To check restaurants’ menu digitally without asking for the menu card.

Restaurant review app- To submit reviews about a restaurant that can help them to improve their service and know what customers’ like or dislike.

Restaurant ordering app- To order food from the restaurants.

Restaurant bill splitting app- To allow you to split the bill with your friends so that everyone can pay their share from their end.

Restaurant discount app- To grab deals and discount on your bill.

Delivery tracking app- To allow restaurants to track their delivery driver.

Restaurant Franchise app- This type of app helps restaurants with multiple branches to manage other restaurants.

Why prefer having your own restaurant app than choosing an aggregator?

There are many online restaurant aggregators that offer a platform where restaurants can list themselves for getting online food orders. However, having a dedicated app for your restaurant has a plethora of advantages, including customized UI and UX, full control over the app, direct connection and communication with your customers, higher retention rate, less competition, and no middle man to pay money to.

Basic features of a restaurant mobile app

Most of the restaurant applications have these features in common:

Food menu

Cart

Customizing order

Online payment

Online booking

Geolocation

Push notifications

Social sharing

Customer feedback and rating

Loyalty programs

In-app chat

Adding advanced features might affect the total cost of the app development.

How to create a mobile application for a restaurant?

To create a restaurant app, you can connect to a reliable and experienced Custom mobile app development company, such as Quytech, and share your specific app requirements. The company also offers “hire mobile app developers” service for those who want to hire a developer on an hourly or monthly basis for their mobile app development project.

By choosing Quytech for developing any type of restaurant mobile application, you can be sure of the following:

A scalable, feature-rich, and robust mobile app

Stunning UI/UX design

On-time project delivery

Round the clock support

Experienced and certified developers to build your app

App development at a cost-effective price

Bug-free app

After-deployment support and app maintenance

Multiple payment methods in the app

With Quytech, you can get everything that fulfills your restaurant’s needs and your customers’ expectations. So, why wait? Get your restaurant app developed today!

Final Words

With customers choosing digital platforms a convenient way of ordering food or booking tables at a restaurant, having a mobile application has become no less than a necessity. But before you search for a restaurant app development company that can fulfill your app requirements and build a fast and fully-functional application for your restaurant, knowing about the latest restaurant app trends, types of app, features of a restaurant app, and above all, the estimated cost of development is no harm.

After reading this article, prepare your requirements and contact a trusted mobile app development company to begin your app development journey.