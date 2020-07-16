5 Brilliant Mobile App Ideas for Startups in 2020-21

Mobile applications are one of the biggest technological innovations that have transformed the way we shop, work, and communicate. Since the launch of the first mobile app (early 90s) till today, the technology used for app development is continuously improving and evolving. Considering the popularity and growing use of these mobile applications, it would be no wrong to say that it has become a necessity for all businesses.

Now, if you too want to kick start your business and looking out for a mobile app idea that can make your startup successful, then this article is exclusively for you. We have done thorough research and came up with these 5 mobile app ideas that will be in demand in the current and forthcoming years.

But, before checking out the mobile app ideas for your startup, let’s go through the latest and upcoming mobile app development trends:

Use of machine learning and artificial intelligence The rise of blockchain technology and IoT (Internet of Things) On-demand mobile applications Cloud-based mobile applications Use of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 5G wireless technologies The rise of mobile wallets

5 brilliant mobile app ideas for startups

Song Finder App

A song finder app can be a real blessing for the music lovers. It happens all the time with people that they hear a song (either in a club or just randomly while roaming around the street) but all they remember is just its music.

There is no such way to find that song through the music that is stuck in your head. To make people get rid of this frustrating situation, you can offer them a song finder app.

By using the app, the users would be able to find the song by humming the song or playing the music from some other platform or device. This is indeed one of the great mobile app ideas for your startup.

To develop such an app, you can contact a custom mobile app development company with your specific requirements. Make sure your developed app has a friendly user-interface, clear navigations, and is easy to use.

Scan and shop

For a startup mobile idea to be successful, it is often said to walk in the shoes of your customers or think about what they want. 2020 and the upcoming years are all about thinking from the customers’ perspective.

Developing a scan and shop mobile app for your startup is a fruitful option because it happens with all of us that we see a product (bag, sunglasses, jewelry, etc.) but unable to find it over the web. You can deliver an app that can help people to search for a product (they saw somewhere and had managed to capture the photo) by uploading its photo from their gallery.

You don’t need to create an eCommerce store; all you have to do is to create a bridge between the customer and the web store that has the uploaded product.

Voice translation app

An app that can help people, traveling to different countries, to communicate with other people speaking different languages can be really helpful. You can provide people such an app that can translate to their spoken works to their desired language and vice-versa.

Criminal alert app

Developing a criminal alert app is one of the best ways to keep people attentive to the criminals in their area. You can also add an option in your app that can help people to find a missing person.

Resume creator app

There are many people across the world who find it challenging to create a resume that can speak volumes about their talent or skills. You can create such an app, where just by entering the educational qualification, personal details, and work experience a person can get the entire resume created.

You can also add a variety of templates users can choose for creating a resume on their own.

Apart from the aforementioned ones, you can consider the following mobile app ideas for your startup:

Disaster management app

On-demand fuel delivery app

Complaint registering app

Home security app

Motivation app

Subscription alert app

Meditation app

Clothes try-on app

Virtual study group app

Soical Commerce app

Dating app

Video streaming app

Choose one of these ideas and find a reliable mobile app development services provider to turn this idea into reality.

Bottom Line

With the rapidly growing number of smartphone users, 2020, and the upcoming years are all about businesses going mobile. By developing mobile applications, such as scan and shop, song finder, resume creator, voice translation, and criminal alert, you can make your startup successful in no time.

Before selecting any of these ideas or connecting a mobile app development services provider, it is advised to find out the challenges people are facing and determine how your app will help them to combat the same. Once you decide this, reach out to a mobile application development company or hire mobile app developers.