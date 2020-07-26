Some Objects Are Worth The Second Round! Build Your Let Go App Now!

The second-hand product marketplace is still a boom in every country. People are giving a chance to the product listed in the marketplace. The listed products are giving a good comparison between the new and the old.
Letgo is an online marketplace to buy/sell second-hand products. The hype of letgo has improved with more than 20million users in 35 countries.
Entrepreneurs can easily start the business with Letgo clone
What is available In Letgo Clone
Letgo Clone is provided with the core features and also provided with rich features like geolocation, artificial intelligence, and image recognition. The seller will post based on the location and the exchange will happen in offline mode if it’s near.
The other payment way is the seller contact the logistics and send your thing through the cash on delivery mode.
How Does Letgo Make Money
Featuring Ads: Seller will pay to your app to head up at the top of the list. Totally there will be 3 plans which are differentiated with the number of days.
Subscription Plan: A full package of a monthly subscription plan is provided to post and feature the product at the top of listings.
What’s New In Letgo Clone
Both the App and Web
- Apple Login
- Banner Option
- Post Review System
- Braintree Payment Option
Build App Like Letgo
Building an app like Letgo is a good choice if you’ve hands-on this industry. The reason for the success of the marketplace like Letgo is its business and revenue model.
So, if you’re planning for a similar marketplace then do deep research on its model as it will help you to achieve success.
Be soon as our client contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
News From
Category: Clone ScriptsCompany about: Online Website and App Development
For more information:Make an Inquiry about this report HERE!
- www.trioangle.com/letgo-clone