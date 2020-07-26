5 Ways Fitness Mobile Apps can Help You to Improve Your Fitness

Over the past few years, sedentary lifestyle has become one of the prime reasons for various health issues. People being busy with their work and home find it difficult to spare time for their fitness. They ignore the fact that physical activity and workout is significant for everyone. It promotes good health, builds stamina and strength, and keeps you active throughout the day.

While reading these lines, most of the readers must be giving an excuse of their busy work schedule or household chores. There might also be some who want to find a way to balance both their fitness and other routine jobs.

The best way to kill two birds with one stone is to opt for home workouts (saves the time you spend to go to a gym or fitness club) using a fitness mobile application.

Yes, fitness mobile apps, especially the one powered with artificial intelligence, ML, computer vision, and other technologies, are gradually becoming the latest trend in the fitness industry. Using these apps, you can do workouts without going to a gym and paying hefty membership fees.

You must be thinking “who will guide you which workout is best to achieve your fitness goals?”

Well, the answer is: many AI-based fitness apps that come up with a personal trainer. All you have to do is to enter your particular details, such as Gender, Body type, Current fitness level, Fitness goals, etc.

to get a personalized workout plan. These modern apps can even monitor your performance and track your workout history to make changes in your training plan and help you achieve your goals.

By using your phone’s front camera, these AI-based fitness apps can also check if your posture, during the workout, is correct or not. Yes, technology has advanced to this extent.

Let’s dig deeper into how fitness mobile apps can make you stay fit:

Gives you a personalized workout plan

Advanced fitness applications with the capabilities of artificial intelligence can provide you with a customized workout plan depending on fitness goals and body type. You can get an exclusive workout plan by choosing from increasing strength, working on endurance, building muscles, burning fat, and the other options available in the app.

Shows new workout ideas

With a fitness mobile app, you don’t need to do those tedious and tiresome crunches every day. These apps are loaded with hundreds of exercises to provide its users with new fitness regimes by doing smart exercises and training programs designed specifically for your body type.

Provide real-time audio feedbacks

Fitness apps powered by ML and AI can provide you with real-time feedbacks after examining the workout you have just finished. All these apps require you to place your smartphone right in the front before beginning a workout.

The app will offer you feedback to correct your body posture or position for that particular exercise.

Create a healthy competition

Some of the fitness applications allow you to compete with other users using the same app. This will gives you motivation, and make you never miss a workout.

You can also take part in various fitness challenges or competitions and win them by scoring high.

Gives you the convenience to workout anywhere anytime

With a fitness app, you can set realistic goals and work out at any place where your smartphone can go. So, no need to worry about your workout while on vacation or a business trip.

Just open the app and start exercising.

Cost to build a fitness application

Well, calculating the cost of fitness mobile app developmentdepends on these factors:

Size and location of your development team

Features of the app

Tools and technologies to be used for the app development

Complexity of the app

The platform on which the app will be launched

Experience of the developer or development team

Roughly, you might need to pay somewhere between USD 25,000 to 40,000 for both iOS and Android platform. The price may vary depending on your specific requirements.

Final Words

Fitness applications are becoming a buzz in the fitness industry. By providing users personalized workout or training plans, creating healthy competition among fitness freaks, giving the freedom to work out as per your convenience, showing you various exercises, and through many other ways, these apps are making people to get indulge in physical activities to stay fit.

Due to these outstanding benefits, especially the integration of AI fitness coach, the demand for such applications is growing at an unprecedented rate. If you are also looking out to build a fitness application, then connect to a fitness app development company.