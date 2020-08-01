6 Things you should know before hiring a Data Scientist

The advent of technologies like machine learning, artificial intelligence, computer vision, natural language processing, and others has provided users with a humongous amount of data. However, having raw or unstructured data is of no use, unless it delivers some information. That’s when you need a data scientist.

A data scientist in an organization is responsible for collecting, examining, and processing a large amount of data along with data annotation/data labeling. Since both startups and enterprise are leveraging big data to get valuable insights to boost their business growth and reach potential customers, the demand for data scientists is rising high.

Even the Harvard Business Review has stated data scientist as the sexiest job of the 21st century and the job category as the hottest trends nowadays. If you, too, are planning to hire data scientists, then this article is a must-read.

Wondering why? Well, here we have provided six essential things you should keep in mind before hiring a data scientist for your organization:

Define your requirements

Having a clear understanding of what you expect from a data scientist would help you to make the right choice. To begin with, figure out the problems or challenges your business is facing and then identify the opportunity you want your candidates to address.

There is no need to present them a considerable amount of data; you can simply give them some data that relates perfectly to the problem you have identified. However, if you find it risk-prone starting with your business problems, then you can do the same by using use cases.

Understand data scientists’ profiles

Like any other profession, a data scientist may also belong to different backgrounds. In other words, one data scientist may hold expertise in creating machine learning models, while the other may have proficiency in visualization and analytics.

There may also be some with a sound knowledge of computer vision or NLP.

It is not mandatory for a data scientist to have a PhD degree in the relevant field. Someone without the relevant academic background may also do wonders when it comes to handling with extensive data.

Therefore, it is recommended to dig deeper into the full profile of a data scientist to identify whether it meets your requirement or not.

List down the roles and responsibilities you want a data scientist to perform

To let the right candidate approach you, or revert your job posting, focus on mentioning the right and clear job description instead of bragging about your company. While hiring a data scientist, look for someone with overall skills, not the one who knows just the technical things.

Check if they are suitable enough to be a part of your team or not.

Create a data-driven culture in your company

Not having a technical person for favoring the data scientist may let him/her struggle a lot to use their work to benefit the business and its customers. Therefore, build a complete technical team, including the AI and ML engineers that can support each other in fetching, analyzing, and processing the data for the business.

It is often observed that companies who don’t invest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other technologies that deal with data find it challenging to bring out the full potential of a data scientist.

Decide the team where a data scientist will fit

Deciding the position and team for a data scientist in advance is recommended to let them settle down in the company without any hassle. Moreover, a good team will also help the new candidate to understand about company’s processes and operations.

You have to ensure that the team should be connected in a way to create the right pace, take accountability, and provide regular feedback. While choosing this factor, keep flexibility as a priority.

Have a product manager dedicated to the data team

Besides paying attention to building a team (business stakeholders, engineers, project managers, and others) for a data scientist, it is essential to assign a dedicated product manager to that team. The manager should look after collecting requirements, product delivery, hiring resources, and putting things together for the production.

Where to hire a data scientist?

The popular way of hiring a data scientist is through various job portals. Besides this, hiring the same from a reputed AI/ML deve…nt company is also trending.

The benefit of choosing the second way of recruiting is that you can hire the professional on a monthly or hourly basis. Moreover, it is also a good choice for those who want the data scientist for a short-term project only.

If you are looking out for an experienced and professional data scientist, then reach us out today!

Final Takeaway

This article covers the crucial things you have to consider before recruiting a data scientist for your organization. From digging deeper into data scientist’s profile, preparing your requirements, looking into their technical skills, preparing the right job description, to the other points listed in this article, keep in mind all of these to hire the right candidate.

For hiring a data scientist, contact us Quytech right away!