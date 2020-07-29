Geo-Attendance the better location based Time & Attendance software

Companies across the world are quickly replacing outdated employee attendance tracking with software driven Time & Attendance solution. The system has evolved from traditional punching cards to card-swiping to fingerprint scanning and now to GPS enabled apps. Now, the better way to manage and track employee attendance remotely is – Geo-Attendance.

Geo-Attendance. Geo-Attendance works using the GPS technology and the attendance software uses the concept of ‘Geo-Fencing’ to track the location of the employee to confirm if present in the designated area with time marking, making it easy to HR team.

Some of the advantages of Geo-Attendance:

Easy Attendance clocking for remote workers.

Geo-Fencing draws virtual perimeter over the real-world geographic area. An application needs to be installed on the employee’s smartphone with its location and GPS service turned on to clock in or out.

The mobile app integrated with the time & attendance software will take care of the attendance automatically for field employees working at remote locations.

Insight for Decision-Making

This system can track all the employees to help decision-making accordingly, based on insights drawn from the data, especially during an emergency. The info is good for field sales or service teams on the road.

Customisation made easily.

Unlike other attendance clocking systems, Geo-Attendance needs no infrastructure or gadgets.

The mobile or web application can do the job on a compatible device easily for the HR department and make dynamic plans for them. Customisation like special shifts grace-time, break time, off-day, etc.

for particular employee based on location can be marked (and notified) and maintained.

Emanates a Positive Experience

Clocking in and out the employee attendance is easy, comfortable, properly recorded in real-time and more reliable than any physical or machine, on a daily basis on this platform. The software also supports a self-service portal for employee’s use.

Integrate it easily with other Modules.

This attendance software can be integrated easily with the payroll software. TIMECHECK the time and attendance software integrated to various modules is capable of handling multiple shifts, shift scheduling, etc.

and is scalable. It is supportive to attendance policy changes that may occur in future.

Timecheck will help any organisation or business, to optimise productivity of employees, by managing efficiently the documentation, timesheets and supporting payrolls for multiple locations or worksites.

