Meizu 16T: 6.5-inch Super AMOLED smartphone with Snapdragon 855, triple primary camera, 16MP selfie camera and 4500 mAh battery for just $285

Looking for some a flagship with all the bells and whistles and a great price tag? Then you should pay close attention to the Meizu 16T.

It has been a while since we heard about Meizu, and here’s to the Meizu 16Xs which was released last year:

6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2232 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio or ~403 ppi density

Infinity Display

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) processor, Adreno 612 graphics and 6GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture + 5MP with f/1.9 aperture, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture and HDR

64GB/128GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2018 release date

1,698 Chinese Yuan or ~265 USD for 64GB internal storage + 6GB RAM and 1,998 Chinese Yuan or ~290 USD for 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM

Even though the Meizu 16Xs is already a year older, it sure is relevant as of today. Large 6.2-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with Infinity Display, mid-range hardware, fingerprint sensor on its display, triple primary camera and a large 4000 mAh battery speaks volume of it.

Now then, where will the Meizu 16T brings us one year later? Let’s scrutinise it further as per below:

6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2232 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio or ~382 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP with f/1.9 aperture, 24mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 15mm (ultrawide), 1/4", 1.12µm and PDAF + 5MP with f/1.9 aperture, 23mm (wide), 1/5", 1.12µm, PDAF, LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm and HDR

128GB/ 256GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

October 2019 release date

1,999 Chinese Yuan or ~285 USD for 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM variant, 2,299 Chinese Yuan or ~325 USD for 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant and 2,499 Chinese Yuan or ~355 USD for 256GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant

A glance and you will see how the Meizu 16T has improved one year later. Of course, you would expect it, for one year in the life of a smartphone is pretty long already.

With the Meizu 16T, you will be getting a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen. This should put everything clear in its perspective, whether it is gaming or just simple browsing on the smartphone.

Under the hood of the Meizu 16T is definitely in the high-end level, with the Snapdragon 855 chipset, fast Kryo Octa-core processor, great graphics and an option to for either 6GB or 8GB of memory. There’s simply nothing that will slow down this speedy device.

Moving on to the camera side of things, the Meizu 16T is sporting a 12MP+8MP+5MP combination which is just amazing. Then we have the 16MP selfie camera completing the package. A great all-round snappier indeed.

In terms of storage, there’s now an option to go for 256GB of internal storage. This is great since the Meizu 16T does not have an expansion slot.

Finally, there’s the 4500 mAh battery found on this smartphone. By the look of things, the Meizu 16T does not have any problem to last for a day or two in between charging.

Conclusion:

Meizu 16T is right up there with other flagships and is still able to stand on its own. This is all thanks to its large 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, powerful hardware, triple primary camera and a large 4500 mAh battery to boot.

Meizu 16T is currently available for 1,999 Chinese Yuan or ~285 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM variant, 2,299 Chinese Yuan or ~325 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant and 2,499 Chinese Yuan or ~355 USD for the 256GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant. It comes in Orange, Blue and Green colours, so choose the one that suits you.