Honor V30: 6.57-inch monster with Kirin 990, triple 40MP primary camera, dual 32MP selfie camera and 5G

Prepare to get mind-blown by the latest Honor V30 smartphone, as it ushers in a new wave of high-end flagship for us all.

It was almost a year ago that we got ourselves acquainted with the Honor View 20 as you can see below:

6.4-inch Full HD IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2310 pixels or ~398 ppi density

Fullview display

Front glass, aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor

HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP10 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

48MP dual primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF + TOF 3D stereo camera, Panorama, HDR and LED flash

25MP secondary camera with f/2.0, 27mm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (55% in just 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

January 2019 release date

2,999 Chinese Yuan or ~435 USD price tag

Back then, Honor View 20 is a rare breed of flagship that promises a high-end performance, high-end camera, high on storage, high on battery life; but not high on price.

Now then, reports are coming in that the Honor V30 is selling 100,000 units’ days after its release. The answer to it lies in what it has to offer:

6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~400 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)

HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.86 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP16 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 40MP with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF and Laser AF + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), no AF, LED flash, HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 32MP with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8" and 0.8µm + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 17mm (ultrawide) and HDR

128GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 40W (70% in just 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

December 2019 release date

3,299 Chinese Yuan or ~469 USD price tag for the 6GB RAM variant

As you can see from the above, Honor V30 exceeds all expectations and are leaps and bounds ahead from where it was just earlier this year with the Honor View 20. Starting with a larger 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, there’s more screen real estate now.

Next up, we have the Honor V30 running with the high-end Kirin 990 chipset paired with a blazingly fast octa-core processor, great graphics and either 6GB or 8GB RAM.

Camera-wise, the Honor V30 is blessed with a total of five cameras. Here we have it sporting a 40MP+8MP+8MP triple combo as its primary camera, and then we have a 32MP+8MP dual selfie camera setup for all your selfies. The result: a stunning point-and-shoot camera that will sure to delight you in every aspect.

As for storage, there’s only 128GB of internal storage found on the Honor V30. This should be more than enough, but unfortunately, it doesn’t come with an expansion slot. Nevertheless, perhaps it’s time to turn to cloud storage to support your needs.

One of the other great things to look out for the Honor V30 is the fact that it comes with the latest and greatest Android 10.0 operating system. Although still relatively new, having this brings out more value along the line.

In terms of battery, the Honor V30 is in good hands with the 4200 mAh battery supplying the necessary juice to it. There should be no problem powering it up for a good day or two. Even when the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 30 minutes to get it up to 70%.

Finally, with 5G capability: the Honor V30 is ready for the future and whatever it holds for all of us.

Conclusion:

Honor V30 is everything you need and more in a single package. Large 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, state-of-the-art hardware, five cameras in between it all, the latest operating system, huge battery and 5G connectivity. All these without having to break the bank to get it.

Honor V30 had just been released in China for 3,299 Chinese Yuan or ~469 USD price tag for the 6GB RAM variant. Four amazing colours to choose from: Ocean Blue, Galaxy Black, Icelandic Frost and Sunrise Orange.