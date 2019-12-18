Motorola One Hyper: 64MP dual camera smartphone with 32MP pop-up selfie camera for 399 USD

Motorola is having a field day with its One lineup, and the Motorola One Hyper is the latest to join in the fray.

Just a couple of months ago we were acquainted with the One Zoom as we can see below:

6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~403 ppi density

Splash and dust resistant

Panda King glass protection

Front glass, back glass (Gorilla Glass 3), aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) processor, Adreno 612 graphics and 4GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), 3x optical zoom and OIS + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture and 13mm (ultrawide) + 5MP with depth sensor, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR

25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 0.9µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 512GB

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

September 2019 release date

449 USD price tag

Motorola Moto One Zoom delivers exciting quad-camera shooter experience, for those who love taking photos. Although the performance might be average, the screen technology, all-round protection, storage and battery are amazing.

Now then, where do we find ourselves with the One Hyper?

6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~396 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) processor, Adreno 612 graphics and 4GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with 13mm (ultrawide), LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP Motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 0.8µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 1TB

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0; Android One

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

December 2019 release date

399 USD price tag

As we make a quick comparison between the two, we can appreciate what the One Zoom has to offer – but at a slight 50 USD price bump. But that’s not to say that the One Hyper is no good, far from it.

For starters, the One Hyper sports a slightly larger 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with IPS technology. This means you get more screen real estate that can be put to good use. Extra space combined with ultra-narrow bezels means you can immerse yourself in your desired content anywhere and anytime.

Under the hood of the One Hyper is very much similar with the One Zoom though.

Sporting the Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, good mid-range graphics and 4GB RAM. Good enough for all your daily dose of apps and some gaming along the way.

Camera-wise, it is a give and take with the One Hyper. Although there’s only a dual camera shooter, it sure packs a hell of a punch with the 64MP+8MP camera combination. Not only that, there’s the 32MP pop-up selfie camera to cater for all your selfies. A cool feature that starts to become more mainstream these days. It lets you capture incredibly detailed, high-resolution 64 MP photos and 32MP selfies in any light condition, with the Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision technology.

In terms of storage, there’s only one option available which is with the 128GB of internal space. You can easily add up to a maximum of 1TB of space via the microSD expansion slot, which is nice.

As for the battery side of things, we find the One Hyper with a right amount of 4000 mAh battery capacity. This would ensure no problem to supply the necessary juice to power up the smartphone for a good day or two.

Perhaps the best part about it all, is the fact that it runs on the latest Android 10.0 operating system. Not only that, Android One is the weapon of choice. This means that there won’t be unnecessary bloatware running around without you knowing it. You get to decide what’s the best apps to install and to run on your precious device.

Conclusion:

Motorola Moto One Hyper seems like a mixed bag with its large 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, mid-range performance, 64MP dual primary camera, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, large 4000 mAh battery and the latest and greatest software running the show.

Motorola Moto One Hyper is currently available for 399 USD and comes in three amazing colours: Fresh Orchid, Deepsea Blue and Dark Amber.