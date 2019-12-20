Vivo X30: 6.4-inch smartphone with XDR display, Exynos 980, 8GB RAM, 64MP triple primary camera, and 5G technology for 470 USD

Vivo X30 is like a dream come true for most users, with flagship specs and great value for money. Read on to find out more details about it…

Earlier this year, the Chinese manufacturer debuted the X27 which received a great response from the market. The reason for it lies in its specs below:

6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~400 ppi density

FullView display

Fingerprint under-display sensor

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor, Adreno 616 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2", 0.8µm and PDAF + 13MP with 13mm (ultrawide) + 5MP with f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

Motorized pop-up 16MP selfie camera with HDR

256GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

March 2019 release date

3,598 Chinese Yuan or ~535 USD price tag

Back then, Vivo X27 offers a large 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen with fingerprint on its display, mid-range hardware, 48MP triple primary camera, 16MP pop-up selfie camera, huge 256GB internal storage and a large 4000 mAh battery to boot.

With a good nine months’ lead-time up until now, the X-series make a comeback better than ever. Let’s scrutinise it further shall we?

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~409 ppi density

XDR display

Fingerprint under-display sensor (optical)

Exynos 980 (8 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF and OIS + 32MP with f/2.0 aperture, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.8", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS and 2x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4", 1.12µm, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4350 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

December 2019 release date

3,300 Chinese Yuan or ~470 USD for 128GB internal storage variant and 3,600 Chinese Yuan or ~515 USD for 256GB internal storage variant

As you can see, the X30 is right up there with the big boys. Blessed with a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, and XDR display that boasts 800 nits of brightness, going up to a maximum of 1,200 nits local brightness. The fingerprint on display is a very convenient way of unlocking the device.

One of the X30’s highlights is those found under the hood of this flagship. Featuring the high-end Exynos 980 chipset paired with a fast Octa-core processor, great graphics and a generous 8GB of memory.

There’s nothing in this world that will slow this beast down, as it blazes through everything that you throw at it.

Moving on to the camera aspect, the X30 comes with a fantastic 64MP+32MP+8MP triple primary camera. Vivo is well-known for its camera prowess, and here’s another perfect example of its greatness. Then there’s the 32MP selfie camera to complement your photo-taking adventure and frequent uploading to your social media.

If there’s one flaw about the X30 is the fact that there’s no expansion slot. Anyway, the 128GB or 256GB of internal storage should be more than sufficient to store all your favourite apps, games, photos and videos. You can also turn to cloud storage, should you need more space.

In terms of battery, the 4350 mAh battery capacity found on the X30 is quite large for its specs. It should have no problem to power up the device for at least a full day of charge, as you go out and about.

Finally, the 5G technology is now here with the X30. This means you get to ride on the fastest network and bandwidth available, without any limitations. It certainly is a bragging right at this moment, as there are not many smartphones that are out there with this feature.

Conclusion:

Vivo X30 surprises us all, with a lot of wonderful features that are sure to excite. Large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with XDR display, state-of-the-art hardware, amazing triple primary camera, great selfie camera, large battery and the all-new 5G technology combines well. All these for a quite irresistible price.

Vivo X30 is expected to be launched by this December 2019 year-end, that will set you back by 3,300 Chinese Yuan or ~470 USD for the 128GB internal storage variant and 3,600 Chinese Yuan or ~515 USD for the 256GB internal storage variant. It will be available in Black, Peach and Light Blue colours.