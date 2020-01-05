Huawei Nova 5z: 6.26-inch smartphone with Kirin 810, 48MP quad-camera, 32MP selfie camera and 4000 mAh battery

Looking for something extraordinary with all the latest features and functions from a smartphone, then perhaps the Huawei Nova 5z which costs 245 USD is what you are looking for.

How time flies in the smartphone world, and it was only six months ago that we first encountered the Nova 5.

6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~403 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x1.88 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G52 MP6 graphics and 8GB RAM

Primary Quad-camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm and PDAF + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture (wide) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, 27mm (wide) dedicated macro camera + 2MP with f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR

128GB internal storage with microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 3500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (85% in 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2019 release date

2,799 Chinese Yuan or ~409 USD price tag

Those who are in the market for a flagship smartphone, won’t go wrong with the Nova 5. But what about those who are looking for a cheaper alternative?

Out comes the Nova 5z, and here’s all you need to know about it:

6.26-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~412 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor

HiSilicon Kirin 810 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.27 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x1.88 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G52 MP6 graphics and 6GB RAM

Primary Quad-camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture and (ultrawide) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and 27mm (wide) dedicated macro camera + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

64GB/128GB internal storage with microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

November 2019 release date

1,699 Chinese Yuan or ~245 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage variant

Right out of the bat, we can see ourselves with a great value for the Nova 5z. Equipped with a large 6.26-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS screen, there’s plenty of viewing pleasure to be had with this one. Although there’s no OLED technology, it is more than enough for the common users.

Under the hood of the Nova 5z is right up there amongst the top performers. Here we have it sporting the Kirin 810 chipset paired with a fast Octa-core processor, great graphics and 6GB RAM. Very fast enough for your daily dose of gaming and everything else.

The highlight of the show for the Nova 5z, has to be its camera department. With a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP primary camera combination, these four combines well so you get nothing but only the best shots. Not only that, the 32MP selfie camera further complements its shooting prowess. So be it day or night, and whatever the situation; it will shine for you just nicely.

With lots of snapping away at high quality photos and videos, you will then require lots of space. Thankfully the Nova 5z have more than enough, with its 64GB or 128GB internal storage option for you to choose from. Still not enough? Just pop in a microSD card and you are set for an additional 256GB of extra space.

Finally, the 4000 mAh battery capacity on the Nova 5z provides for enough juice to last it for a good day or two in between charging.

Conclusion:

Huawei Nova 5z offers great value for money as you can see from the above. Large 6.26-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS screen, fast performance, great quad-primary camera, 32MP selfie camera and a large 4000 mAh battery combines well.

Huawei Nova 5z is currently available for 1,699 Chinese Yuan or ~245 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage variant. Three beautiful colors to choose from, namely Black, Aurora and Emerald Green.