Oppo Reno3: 6.4-inch smartphone with 5G, 64MP quad-camera, 32MP selfie camera and 4025 mAh battery

For 485 USD, the Oppo Reno3 is a straight-up camera powerhouse with everything else you need from a smartphone. Read on to find out more about it.

But before we begin, let’s do a quick throwback to its predecessor of a couple of months ago:

6.5-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~401 ppi density

Fullview display

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6), back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor under-display, optical

Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730G (8 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) processor, Adreno 618 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), 1/3.4", 1.0µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2" and 1.4µm + 2MP with B/W, f/2.4, 1/5", 1.75µm, Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

Selfie camera motorised pop-up 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm, LED flash and HDR

256GB internal storage with microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (51% charge in just 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

September 2019 release date

26,990 Indian Rupees or ~520 USD price tag

The Reno3 is a great smartphone, and it had also introduced quad-camera technology to the masses. Not only that, it delivers a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, great protection, great hardware, an expansion slot and 4000 mAh battery.

With that in mind, where will the Reno3 bring us next then? Check it out as per below:

6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~411 ppi density

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) and aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor under-display, optical

Mediatek Dimensity 1000L (7nm) chipset, Octa-core processor and 8GB/12GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2" and 1.4µm + 2MP B/W with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5" and 1.75µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5", 1.75µm, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot up

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% charge in just 20 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

December 2019 release date

3,399 Chinese Yuan or ~485 USD price tag for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 3,699 Chinese Yuan or ~530 USD price tag for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant

Having just released before the New Year, it sure packs a punch up down right left and centre. The Reno3 is a monster with its 6.4-inch screen size with AMOLED technology and Full HD+ resolution. The fingerprint sensor is under the display, which makes for very easy unlocking of the smartphone. Then there’s the metal body with great all-round protection for your precious investment.

Under the hood of the Reno3 is somewhat untested though. Here we find it comes with the Mediatek Dimensity 1000L chipset with the most exceptional 7nm technology, octa-core processor and a choice of either 8GB or 12GB of memory.

It does rank itself in the mid-range segment, so we may find ourselves with a workhorse.

Perhaps the best part about the Reno3 is on its camera department, more specifically the 64MP + 8MP + 2MP black and white + 2MP quad-camera combination. Not enough? The 32MP selfie camera will surely bring joy to you, as you click away at all those selfies.

But there’s one thing to look out for, which is the lack of expansion slot. With just 128GB of internal storage, it would be a matter of time before it is full with all your installed apps, games and high-res photos and videos.

Finally, the 4025 mAh battery found on the Reno3 is more than capable to power up the smartphone for a good two days of use.

Oh, and did we mention that it supports 5G as well?

Conclusion:

Oppo Reno3 is under pressure to further improve on its predecessor, but it comes out on tops. Large 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with great protection, 5G connectivity, a great camera companion, large 128GB internal storage and a huge 4025 mAh battery capacity. Just watch out for its untested hardware and the unavailability of an expansion slot.

Oppo Reno3 had just been released for 3,399 Chinese Yuan or ~485 USD price tag for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 3,699 Chinese Yuan or ~530 USD price tag for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. You get to choose from four beautiful colours, namely White, Black, Starry Night Blue and Sunrise.