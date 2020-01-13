Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro: a mid-range smartphone that is a tough nut to crack

If you are looking for a smartphone that can withstand tough working conditions, then Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro might just be what you are looking for – and more.

The XCover series is quite dated, and it can be traced back to more than two years ago with the Galaxy XCover 4:

4.8-inch HD screen with 720 x 1280 pixels or ~306 ppi pixel density

IP67 certification, dust and water-resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes

MIL-STD-810G certified, protection against salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock resistant

Exynos chipset, Quad-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 processor, Mali-T720 graphics and 2GB RAM

13MP primary camera with autofocus and LED flash

5MP secondary camera

16GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Android Nougat 7.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

The Galaxy XCover 4 is not the typical smartphone that you can bring along anywhere you go, on whatever adventure that you will be undertaking – either at land, sea or underwater. And it is due for an update, sooner rather than later.

This is where the Galaxy XCover Pro comes into the picture. In keeping up with times, here’s to what is in store for all of us:

6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~409 ppi density

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

IP68 dust/water-resistant for up to 1.5 metres for 35 minutes

Drop-to-concrete resistance from up to 1.2 metres

MIL-STD-810G compliant

Fingerprint sensor

Exynos 9611 (10nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G72 MP3 graphics and 4GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 25MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide) and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm, Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

13MP selfie camera with (wide) and HDR

64GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 512GB maximum

Removable Li-Po 4050 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

January 2020 release date

499 USD price tag

As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy XCover Pro is indeed a tough smartphone to crack. To keep up with recent times, here is a smartphone for those who are on-the-go in the harshest environment. Come what may, the protection it top-notch: Gorilla Glass 5, IP68 rating MIL-STD-810G standard is the best that the industry can offer. In other words, a durable smartphone in the palm of your hands.

Blessed with a large 6.3-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, you can now work with more stuff on the screen.

With its thin and light form factor, the Galaxy XCover Pro offers much more than a traditional enterprise device; it is the most stylish and sleekest rugged all-in-one mobile device on the market.

And the performance is something in the mid-range segment, with the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with a fast octa-core processor, excellent graphics and 4GB RAM.

Then there’s the dual 25MP+8MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera for a reliable camera experience. It sure comes in handy to have it with you, and taking high-res pictures with it.

In terms of storage, there’s plenty on the Galaxy XCover Pro to go around. A rather generous 64GB of internal storage is to be found, and it can be further expanded up to a maximum of 512GB via the microSD expansion slot.

A massive 4050 mAh battery is then available, so you won’t have to plug it in too often. When the time comes to finally charge it after a day or two of usage, it won’t take long for the Galaxy XCover Pro to get fully charged.

The latest Android 10.0 operating system further boosts its value. It is also built with data security in mind and is protected by Samsung’s defence-grade multi-layered Knox platform. With Samsung Knox, mobile professionals can take advantage of advanced security features like hardware-backed protection, data isolation and encryption and boot- and run-time protection to ensure that business-critical information is protected against intrusion, malware and other threats.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is a durable mid-range smartphone for those looking for some adventure – be it work or pleasure. You won’t have to worry about it giving up on you or failing you at any time.

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro is set for a release sometime later in January 2020. It will be available for 499 USD and comes in only Black colour.