Samsung Galaxy S20 5G: behold, the king will rise as early as next month

The Galaxy S-series is still going strong after all these years, and here we are now on the brink of the latest Samsung Galaxy S20 5G. Will it still be the king as we know it will be? Read on to find out more about it.

But before we begin, its predecessor is the powerful Galaxy S10 which was released back in March 2019 with the below specs:

6.1-inch Quad HD+ with Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 1440 x 3040 pixels, 19:9 ratio and ~550 ppi density

IP68 certified – dustproof and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Infinity-O display

Always-on display

Backglass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Fingerprint and heart rate sensor

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.8 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.4 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6", 1.0µm, AF, OIS and 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

Selfie camera with 10 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call and Auto-HDR

128GB/512GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 512GB maximum

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging and Reverse charging

Dolby Atmos sound system

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

March 2019 expected release date 899 USD for 128GB internal storage or 1,149 USD for 512GB internal storage

Even until now, the Galaxy S10 still holds its ground amidst fierce competition from Apple and other Chinese manufacturers like Huawei, Xiaomi and Vivo.

Without further ado, let’s get ourselves acquainted with the upcoming Galaxy S20 5G. You may wonder though, why there’s no Galaxy S11? That’s something for the Korean manufacturer to explain, perhaps in another episode.

6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~566 ppi density

IP68 certified – dustproof and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Always-on display

HDR 10+

120Hz

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Fingerprint sensor (under display and ultrasonic)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, octa-core processor and 12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP with (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS + 64MP with (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 12MP, (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 10MP with f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call and Auto-HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (100% in just 74 minutes), Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

Dolby Atmos sound system

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

April 2020 expected release date

900 Euro or ~999 USD starting price

With an expected launch date is February 2020 and release date in April 2020, the Galaxy S20 5G is destined to be great. Starting with a large 6.2-inch Quad HP+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, there’s nothing quite like it for now. They say beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, but what we can see from the existing leaks that have been going around the internet, it sure looks stunningly beautiful. A fluid 120Hz display is then great in displaying fast-moving videos on its screen.

Under the hood of the Galaxy S20 5G will be nothing but the best.

It is expected to be sporting the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with the fastest octa-core processor and a whopping 12GB RAM. There won’t be anything that can stand in its way, let along slow it down.

What’s good if so much power, but nothing to boasts right? Here’s where the Galaxy S20 5G will shine the brightest with its amazing 12MP+64MP+12MP triple primary camera setup. The dual selfie camera will then let you go out and capture the most amazing selfies there can ever be taken by a smartphone. Can’t wait to test it out once it comes out.

Battery-wise, the 4000 mAh battery on the Galaxy S20 5G will be able to supply enough juice for it to last for a day or two in between charging. When the time comes to plug it in, it will only take 74 minutes to take it up to 100%. The wireless charging feature will be there, as well as the reverse wireless charging which can replace your traditional power bank.

Last but not least, the 5G connectivity will be available on the Galaxy S20 5G. The fastest and the fastest internet speed around.

Conclusion:

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G couldn’t have come soon enough, as it will be claiming the crown for the flagship of the year as soon as it is released. There’s no stopping it unless there’s something else under the sleeve of its rival, but it seems very unlikely.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G is slated for a release this coming April 2020. It is said to carry a price that starts from 900 Euro or ~999 USD for the 128GB internal storage variant. For the moment, there’s an only Black colour that is confirmed – but surely there will be more to come.