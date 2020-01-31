Oppo F15: 6.4-inch AMOLED beautiful smartphone with 8GB RAM and 48MP quad camera for 280 USD

With more and more smartphones joining in the quad camera smartphone, here’s to the Oppo F15 comes blazing in for the year 2020.

Almost a year ago, the F11 Pro reveals itself to us as you can see below:

6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~395 ppi density

Fullview display

Fingerprint sensor

Mediatek Helio P70 (12nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G72 MP3 graphics and 4GB/6GB RAM

Dual primary camera with 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 1/2.3", 0.8µm and PDAF + 5MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5", 1.12µm, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

Selfie camera motorized pop-up 16MP with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3.1", 1.0µm and HDR

64GB/128 internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (From 0% to 100% in just 80 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

March 2019 release date

20,990 Indian Rupees or ~305 USD price tag

The F11 Pro is first and foremost a stylish camera smartphone, unlike no other. Being in the realm of a mid-ranger, there’s plenty of fun to be had with its large 6.53-inch screen size, large storage and a large battery to boot.

Fast forward to 2020, and there’s no F13 to be found. Instead, we have ourselves the Oppo F15 for the show:

6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~408 ppi density

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G72 MP3 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.3 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP B/W with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5.0" and 1.75µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5.0", 1.75µm, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm and HDR

128GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 30 minutes)

January 2020 release date

19,990 Indian Rupees or ~280 USD price tag

A glance through the Oppo F15 and we can already see how it shines brightly and kicks things off for the Chinese manufacturer for a great start in 2020.

Starting with a large 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen, there’s AMOLED technology to be found. Immerse your eyes in the stunning 2400×1080 resolution screen. DC Dimming 2.0 protects your eyesight when watching videos in low light conditions. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 then provides sturdy protection against falls with 80% of tested screens surviving 1.6-meter drops.

The design itself is beautiful and ergonomic, which further enhances its look and feel. It sure is thin and light and can be handled just by using one hand.

Under the hood of the Oppo F15 is something in the mid-upper department, thanks to the Helio P70 chipset, fast octa-core processor, excellent graphics and a whopping 8GB RAM. It won’t have any problem running most of the apps and games that are out there in the market.

Perhaps the best part about the Oppo F15 is definitely on its camera department. The AI Quad Camera features a 48MP sensor that uses 4-in-1 pixel combination technology to deliver sharp images with more detail, especially in low light conditions. The Ultra Wide-Angle lets you easily capture more of everything not needing to squeeze into one shot, as it comes together with a broader horizon. Should you want to capture the finer details, the macro lens with autofocus does the job for you. Discover a new macro world where details come alive to bring life a whole new perspective. Then there’s the 16MP selfie camera completing the package.

With your hands clicking away at those high-res photos and high-quality videos, thankfully the Oppo F15 comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage. Should you need more space, pop in a microSDXC card and you are all set to go.

Finally, the 4025 mAh battery can provide all the juice you need to last for a full day of fun-filled activities. And when the time comes to plug it in, it only needs five minutes to be able to have two hours of talk time, or 50% capacity in just 30 minutes.

Conclusion:

Oppo F15 picks up the pace greatly as it starts the year 2020 with a bang. Large 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, great protection, great performance, amazing quad primary camera, great 16MP selfie camera, large 128GB internal storage with an option to expand even further, and large 4025 mAh battery that gets filled up pretty fast.

Oppo F15 had just been released for 19,990 Indian Rupees or ~280 USD price tag. Two great colours for you to choose from: Lightning Black and Unicorn White.