ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G: flagship 6.47-inch monster with Snapdragon 865, triple primary camera, 5G and so much more

Move aside, something big is coming. ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G will be here very soon.

It took them a while, with its predecessor Axon 9 already out back in 2018. Let’s do a quick recap with a blast from the past:

6-inch Quad HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 2960 pixels, 18.5:9 ratio or ~549 ppi density

Metal body

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 845 chipset, Octa-core Kryo 385 (4x2.8 GHz Cortex-A75 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Adreno 630 graphics and 4GB/6GB RAM

Dual 20MP primary camera with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED dual-tone flash

Dual 13MP secondary camera

64GB (for 4GB RAM model) or 128GB/256GB (for 6GB RAM model) + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 256GB

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0)

Android Oreo 8.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

November 2018 release date

Apart from its operating system, the Axon 9 sure is relevant up until today.

Now then, what is in store for us with the Axon 10s Pro 5G? Let’s drill down further and see for ourselves:

6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~398 ppi density

Glass front, glass back, aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 6GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 20MP with f/2.2 aperture, 11mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama

20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 1/2.8", 1.0μm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging and Qi wireless charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G

February 2020 release date

Estimated 599 Euro or ~659 USD price tag

As you can see, its release is overdue. In keeping up with the times, the Axon 10s Pro 5G comes in a large 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen size. It is wrapped in a beautiful body made up of metal and glass. Then there’s the fingerprint sensor on the screen itself, which makes unlocking of the smartphone as easy as it comes.

Under the hood of the Axon 10s Pro 5G is high-end stuff with the Snapdragon 865 chipset, blazingly fast Kryo octa-core processor, high-end graphics and up to a whopping 12GB RAM. There’s nothing in the world that will slow this beast down.

With great power, comes great camera. Apparently that’s the case with the Axon 10s Pro 5G sporting a triple 48MP+8MP+20MP primary camera setup. This ensures great-looking photos all the time. Not forgetting the 20MP selfie camera with all the bells and whistles as well, with all your selfies looking great all the time.

When it comes to taking lots of high-res photos, then comes the issue of storage. Thankfully the Axon 10s Pro 5G has 128GB of internal storage or the larger 256GB option. You won’t run out of space fast enough, and when you do – you can easily expand it with the available microSDXC expansion slot.

Battery-wise, the 4000 mAh battery that comes with the smartphone is big enough. It should easily power the Axon 10s Pro 5G for at least a day or two in between charging. Even then, the fast battery charging feature will make sure that it gets filled up pretty fast. Oh yes, it also has the Qi wireless charging available.

The latest Android 10.0 operating system running out of the box, surely the Axon 10s Pro 5G will benefit a lot from it. And did we mention that it has 5G connectivity? Surely the name of the smartphone has already given it away by now.

Conclusion:

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G presents a huge upgrade and lays down a marker for a great time in 2020. The only question now is; can you afford it?

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G is said to be released very soon in February 2020 for an estimated 599 Euro or ~659 USD price tag. It will be available in Blue and Black colours.