Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: a revolutionary smartphone and the trend-setter for years to come

The whole world is buzzing with the upcoming release of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, and here’s the reason why you should be excited as well.

But before we begin, the Korean manufacturer will have a slew of smartphones going out in public – with the Galaxy S20 5G going in as well.

6.2-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~566 PPI density

IP68 certified – dustproof and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Always-on display

HDR 10+

120Hz

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Fingerprint sensor (under display and ultrasonic)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, octa-core processor and 12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP with (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS + 64MP with (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 12MP, (ultrawide), AF, Super Steady video, LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 10MP with f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call and Auto-HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (100% in just 74 minutes), Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

Dolby Atmos sound system

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

March 2020 expected release date

900 Euro or ~999 USD starting price

There won't be any 11 in Samsung's stable, and it will straight away jump to 20 as it seems. And the Galaxy S20 5G is set to be claiming for the flagship title in 2020, as early as next month.

But instead of just stopping there, they had to come out with the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G version. So here's the lowdown of its specs:

6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~511 PPI density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame

IP68 certified – dustproof and waterproof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Fingerprint sensor (under display, ultrasonic)

HDR10+

Infinity-O display

120Hz display

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 12GB/16GB RAM

Quad-primary camera: 108MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + Periscope 48MP with f/3.6 aperture, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS and 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4µm, AF and Super Steady video + 0.3MP with TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth), LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

40MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm and PDAF

128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 58 min, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

March 6 th 2020 expected release date

2020 expected release date 1,399 USD price tag for 128GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant and 1,599 USD for 512GB internal storage + 16GB RAM variant

One look at it, and you know that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G means serious business. Starting with a large 6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen, this ensures that you get the optimum viewing pleasure with the highest of details. Bezels are pushed way back, and there won't be any notch in sight, just a tiny camera hole. The HDR10+ certified Infinity-O Display offers a big, immersive screen with limited on-screen interruptions.

You don't have to worry about your precious (and expensive) smartphone, as the protection that comes with it is rock solid. Gorilla Glass all over, and the IP68 certification means it can withstand a lot of punishment – and still survive.

Under the hood of the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the best piece of hardware ever assembled. With nothing but the best, the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with the fastest Kryo octa-core processor, highest-end graphics and a whopping 12GB or an even mind-boggling 16GB memory.

Camera-wise, from the test shots that have been taken; it can be said that the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the best camera smartphone out there in the market. Can you imagine a quad primary camera at your service: 108MP + Periscope 48MP + 12MP + 0.3MP with TOF 3D? All these four combinings well to truly revolutionize the entire industry and taking it to a whole new level. There are millions more pixels for impossibly sharp shots that you can crop and print, without losing a single detail. The most advanced zoom yet starts with 10x Hybrid Optic Zoom enabled by a revolutionary folded lens and high-resolution image sensor. Couple that with Super Resolution Zoom enhanced by camera AI to get close up to the action and capture moments you might have missed.

Then there's the 40MP selfie camera with all the bells and whistles that you can only dream of. It gives you pro-grade technology, so all your selfies come out very detailed.

A choice of 128GB or 256GB or 512GB of internal storage sure is a lot more than you will ever need. And when the time comes to add more space, pop in a microSDXC card and you are all set to go.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is blessed with a large 5000 mAh battery that will have no problem to supply enough juice to power up the smartphone for a whole day or two. It is intelligent enough, to be able to adjust to your mobile habits to save power and last longer. With the fast battery charging feature, it only takes 58 minutes to take it up to 100%. Not forgetting the wireless charging and reverse wireless charging feature it has, that makes it a real life-saver.

Oh did we mention that it has 5G connectivity as well? Even though it is not yet widespread, but it sure comes in handy and makes for a future-proof smartphone.

Conclusion:

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the next level in camera smartphone technology, and we are just getting started with 2020. When you thought it couldn't get any better, here comes a masterpiece to become the trendsetter and what we can expect in the years to come.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is expected to be released on March 6th 2020 for a 1,399 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant and 1,599 USD for the 512GB internal storage + 16GB RAM variant. Two colours for you to choose from Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Black.