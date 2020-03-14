Vivo iQOO 3 5G: 6.44-inch flagship with Snapdragon 865, quad primary camera, 4400 mAh battery and 5G connectivity

The famous Vivo brand from China had earlier last year launched their new lineup bearing the name iQOO. It combines excellent flagship feature of a smartphone without having to break the bank, and now here we are with the recently released iQOO 3 5G one year later.

But before we begin, let’s do a quick recap on its predecessor, the iQOO which has the following specs:

6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~402 ppi density

Fullview display

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.41 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP, f/1.8, 1/2.55", 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF + 13MP (ultrawide) + 2MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

12MP selfie camera with HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 44W (50% in 15 minutes and 100% in 45 minutes)

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

March 2019 release date

2,998 Chinese Yuan or ~445 USD price tag for 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM, 3,298 Chinese Yuan or ~490 USD price tag for 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM, 3,598 Chinese Yuan or ~535 USD price tag for 256GB internal storage + 8GB RAM and 4,298 Chinese Yuan or ~640 USD price tag for 256GB internal storage + 128GB RAM

Vivo iQOO features a large 6.41-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, cool fingerprint sensor under the display, flagship Snapdragon 855 performance, amazing triple camera setup, great 4000 mAh battery with high-speed charging capability and affordable pricing making it irresistible.

Exactly one year later, we now have the iQOO 3 5G in our midst:

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~409 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (under display and optical)

180Hz touch-sensing

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585), Adreno 650 graphics and 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 13MP with f/2.5 aperture, 50mm (telephoto), PDAF and 2x optical zoom + 13MP with f/2.2 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide) and AF + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, (wide) and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4400 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 30 minutes)

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

March 2020 release date

~550 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM

As we glanced through the iQOO 3 5G, we can see how much it has improved over one year. Blessed with a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED, the fingerprint sensor is now under the display as well as optical. The 180Hz touch-sensing mode ensures that it responds greatly to touch. Then there’s the Gorilla Glass 6 protection that can protect the precious smartphone.

Under the hood of the iQOO 3 5G is the best that you can get your hands on—featuring the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with a blazingly fast Kryo octa-core processor, great graphics and an option to go for up to 12GB of RAM. Surely there’s nothing in this world that can slow this beast down.

What’s the use of all the power in this world, but not having much fun eh? Here we can find the iQOO 3 5G sporting a 48MP+13MP+13MP+2MP quad primary camera so you can take great-looking photos all the time. Not only that, but the 16MP selfie camera is also there as you while yourself away at gorgeous selfies of yourself and your surroundings.

But do take note that the iQOO 3 5G does not have an expansion slot. As you take those high-res photos and videos, it will get full in just a matter of time. Go for the 256GB internal storage if you can afford it; otherwise you may have to turn to cloud storage soon.

Battery-wise, the iQOO 3 5G is powered by a 4400 mAh battery. It should be no problem to power up the smartphone for at least a day or two. And when the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 30 minutes to get it up to 50% of charge.

With the latest Android 10.0 operating system and 5G connectivity on the iQOO 3 5G, it adds more value to it.

Conclusion:

Vivo iQOO 3 5G is all that you are looking for in a flagship, and so much more. Large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, high-end hardware combined with the latest software, great quad primary camera, large 4400 mAh battery and 5G connectivity; makes for a great smartphone. Not forgetting the affordable price tag as well.

Vivo iQOO 3 5G is currently available for ~550 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 6GB RAM variant. It is available in 3 amazing colours: Volcano Orange, Tornado Black and Quantum Silver.