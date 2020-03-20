LG V60 ThinQ 5G: 6.8-inch flagship with dual screen, Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM, triple 64MP camera and 5000 mAh battery

Here’s to the LG V60 ThinQ 5G flagship which is set to shake the smartphone industry with all the right features. And the price? Just under 800 USD.

The ThinQ has always been LG’s premium lineup, with the V40 ThinQ bearing the below specs:

6.4-inch Quad HD P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3120 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~537 ppi density

FullVision display

MIL-STD-810G certified shock resistant

IP68 certification with dust and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 (10 nm), Octa-core (4x2.7 GHz Kryo 385 Gold & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 385 Silver), Adreno 630 and 6GB RAM

Triple primary camera setup with 12MP, 27mm (standard), f/1.5, 1.4µm, 3-axis OIS, dual pixel PDAF + 12MP, 52mm (telephoto), f/2.4, 1.0µm, 2x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + 16MP, 16mm (ultrawide), f/1.9, 1.0µm, no AF

Dual primary camera setup with 8MP, 26mm (standard), f/1.9, 1.4µm + 5MP, 21mm (wide), f/2.2, 1.4µm

64GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 512GB

Android Oreo 8.1

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery with Fast battery charging, up to 50% in just 36 minutes with Quick Charge 3.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

October 2018 release date

950 USD price tag

Back then, it was one of those powerful smartphones, as long as you can afford it. Will it be the same story with its successor now that we are in 2020?

Without further ado, let’s further scrutinize the V60 ThinQ 5G and take a closer look at what it has to offer:

6.8-inch Full HD+ P-OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2460 pixels or ~395 ppi density

Dual screen

MIL-STD-810G certified shock resistant

IP68 certification with dust and waterproof over 1.5 meters and 30 minutes

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

HDR10+ display

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm (standard), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, Dual pixel PDAF and OIS + 13MP with f/1.9 aperture, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.4" and 1.0µm + 0.3MP with TOF 3D, f/1.4, (depth), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama

10MP selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 30mm (standard), 1/3.1", 1.22µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

March 20 th 2020 release date

2020 release date 799 USD price tag

As we can see, the V60 ThinQ 5G is keeping up with the times and bringing in all the goodies updated for the year 2020. Starting with a large 6.8-inch Full HD+ P-OLED screen, amazing military-grade IP68 and Gorilla Glass protection, HDR 10+ display, and the Dual Screen feature. It also features a design that seamlessly brings together metal and glass for a premium feel in hand.

Both the phone and the upgraded second screen accessory come with super sharp 20.5:9 ratio FHD+ P-OLED displays that are almost a half-inch larger than before. The Dual Screen in particular tips the scale at the same superbly portable weight as its predecessor, thanks to the thinner OLED panel. With a ribbed back for a more secure grip and the same-sized OLED panel found in the V60 ThinQ 5G, LG Dual Screen doubles the available screen real estate to make multitasking, productivity, gaming and entertainment more enjoyable than ever.

Under the hood of the V60 ThinQ 5G is the best of the best, with the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with a speedy Octa-core Kryo processor, great graphics and 8GB RAM.

This ensures that nothing will stand in its way, as everything will be running very smoothly.

Camera-wise, the flagship features two rear cameras and time of flight (ToF) sensor array, including a 64MP primary camera lens for sharper, brighter images regardless of lighting conditions. Also available is a 13MP wide-angle lens for more agile and all-encompassing shots. For the first time on an LG device, it supports 8K video recording for capturing videos in stunning 8K quality and jaw-dropping detail. Then there’s the 10MP selfie camera completing the package.

In terms of storage, the 128GB internal storage found on the V60 ThinQ 5G is just enough. Thankfully, there’s the microSDXC expansion slot that allows you to add more space easily.

With 5000 mAh battery powering up the smartphone, there won’t be any problem for it to last for a good day or two in between charging. The fast battery charging feature will get it up to speed in no time at all.

Then we have the V60 ThinQ 5G sporting the latest Android 10.0 operating system. Finally, the 5G connectivity lets you get the fastest connection no matter where you are.

Conclusion:

LG V60 ThinQ 5G again promises to be the flagship that the South Korean company can be proud of. Large 6.8-inch Full HD+ P-OLED screen and the Dual Screen feature, amazing protection, great camera, large internal storage with expansion slot available, huge 5000 mAh battery and 5G connectivity makes for a great combination. Plus, the price is not bad at all.

LG V60 ThinQ 5G is set to be released on March 20th 2020 for ~799 USD price tag and will be available in Black and White colour.