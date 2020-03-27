ZTE Axon 11 5G: 6.47-inch AMOLED smartphone with Snapdragon 765G, 64MP quad camera, 20MP selfie camera and 4000 mAh battery

ZTE have just launched Axon 11 5G, which is set to be their more affordable line-up in the race for smartphone supremacy.

Just a month ago, we had the Axon 10s Pro 5G to cater for the flagship space:

6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~398 PPI density

Glass front, glass back, aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 6GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 20MP with f/2.2 aperture, 11mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama

20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 1/2.8", 1.0μm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging and Qi wireless charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G

February 2020 release date

599 Euro or ~659 USD price tag

ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G is unlike anything that the Chinese manufacturer has ever dished out, but its price is a little bit on the high side.

That's where the Axon 11 5G comes into the picture, as per the following specs:

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor, Adreno 620 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.9 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and 16mm (ultrawide) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (macro) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

March 30 th 2020 release date

2020 release date 2,698 Chinese Yuan or ~380 USD price tag for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 2,998 Chinese Yuan or ~425 USD price tag for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 3,398 Chinese Yuan or ~480 USD price tag for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

True enough, the Axon 11 5G is a scaled-down version of the Axon 10s Pro 5G with a more affordable price tag. It sports the similar 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a similar body and fingerprint sensor as well.

Perhaps the most distinguishable aspect of the Axon 11 5G is on its hardware side of things. Under the hood of the smartphone is something of the mid-range segment in the form of Snapdragon 765G paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, mid-range graphics and a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of memory. Fast enough for all your daily dose of gaming, browsing, social media and the lot.

In terms of camera, the Axon 11 5G stands tall on its own with the 64MP quad primary camera with all the bells and whistles that you would expect from a great camera smartphone. Be prepared to take all those beautiful-looking shots, all-day long.

Then there's the 20MP selfie camera for all your selfie needs.

Storage-wise, there's more than enough amount of internal storage as you can choose whether 128GB or 256GB; depending on your budget. Don't worry, though, as you can easily add more space with the available microSDXC expansion slot.

Running on the latest Android 10.0 operating system, the Axon 11 5G will benefit from all the latest optimizations and updates. This ensures smooth operation and the longevity of the smartphone.

Finally, the 4000 mAh battery is there to supply the necessary juice to power up the device for a good day or two. And when the time comes to plug it in, the Fast battery charging feature will get it up to speed in no time at all.

Conclusion:

ZTE Axon 11 5G is for those who can't afford to splurge big, or don't need all the speed and power of its predecessor. Nevertheless, it still packs a good punch in the form of a large 6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with mid-range hardware, 64MP quad primary camera, 20MP selfie camera, a good amount of storage, good battery capacity and 5G connectivity.

ZTE Axon 11 5G is expected to be released on March 30th for 2,698 Chinese Yuan or ~380 USD for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, 2,998 Chinese Yuan or ~425 USD price tag for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and 3,398 Chinese Yuan or ~480 USD price tag for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Two colours are available, namely Black and White.