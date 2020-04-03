Huawei P40: a masterpiece of a smartphone that hits all the right notes

The flagship space is getting more interesting day by day, as Huawei P40 nears its release date on April 7th 2020. Here’s why we are anxious to get our hands on it.

Before we begin, let’s do a quick throwback on the P40 which has the below specs:

6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~422 ppi density

Dewdrop display

Metal body

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

IP53 dust and splash protection

HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP10 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 40MP with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7" and PDAF/Laser AF + 16MP with f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide) and PDAF/Laser AF + 8MP with f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4", 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS, Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage with microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 3650 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android Pie 9.1

March 2019 release date

799 Euro or ~899 USD for 6GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage

Huawei P30 is the ultimate flagship device that reign supreme last year. Great 6.1-inch OLED screen with Dewdrop Display, flagship hardware, amazing triple primary camera setup, excellent 32MP selfie camera, great sound system and a great price to match.

With that in mind, here’s to what the P40 has in store for us this time around:

6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~422 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

IP53 dust and splash protection

HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x2.36 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.95 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP16 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 50MP with f/1.9 aperture, 23mm (wide), 1/1.28", 2.44µm, omnidirectional PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 80mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 17mm (ultrawide), AF, Leica optics, LED flash, panorama and HDR

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm + IR TOF 3D, (biometrics sensor only) and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with Nano Memory expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Non-removable Li-Po 3800 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0

5G connectivity

April 7 th 2020 release date

2020 release date 799 Euro or ~875 USD price tag

A quick glance through the P40 specs, and we already know that we have a winner right here in front of us. You don’t have to change much, as the saying goes “if it isn’t broke, why fix it?”

The same can be definitely said about the P40. Sporting a 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, it is the best screen in the market at the moment, fitting the smartphone very well. Featuring a refractive matte finish that accentuates an ethereal sense of depth that reveals elegance and inner peace in every shade. Bearing IP53 dust and splash protection, you know it comes in handy soon enough.

Under the hood of the P40 is a monster with such raw power at its disposal.

With the Kirin 990 chipset pairing with the blazingly fast octa-core processor, high-end graphics and either 6GB or 8GB of memory; there’s simply nothing in this world that can slow this beast down.

Perhaps the best part about the P40 is on its 50MP triple primary camera setup. Enjoy the grand view with the 50 MP main camera just like how your eyes see, but full of amazing details. Magnify any small part from the frame and you get another great shot with rich texture and colour. Thanks to the Ultra Vision Sensor, even in the dark, your confident smile, fancy dress and the stunning night skyline can be captured with great lighting, sharp colour and low noise.

Then there’s the 32MP selfie camera with all the bells and whistles to ensure all your selfies looking great. It carefully keeps your features and intelligently adjusts the lighting colour and lighting on your face to make every selfie look beautiful and natural.

In terms of storage, with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage; there’s more than enough for everyone here. Need more storage? Just pop in a Nano Memory card, and you are good to go.

Battery-wise, the P40 might only be sporting a 3800 mAh battery. The innovative CPU architecture brings high power efficiency, and the AI allocation mechanism makes better use of the battery to achieve great performance and longer working time.

Did we also mention that the P40 has 5G connectivity? Here’s to the smartphone of the future, and it will be available very soon.

Conclusion:

Huawei P40 has everything in it to be a best-seller for 2020. Great 6.1-inch Full HD+ screen with OLED technology for great viewing on the smartphone, top-of-the-line hardware, amazing 50MP primary camera, amazing 32MP selfie camera, large 3800 mAh battery, latest software, 5G connectivity and with a great price tag to go with.

Huawei P40 is set for April 7th 2020 release and will be available for 799 Euro or ~875 USD price tag. Five amazing colours to choose from, namely Silver Frost, Blush Gold, Deep Sea Blue, Ice White and Black.