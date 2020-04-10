Oppo Reno3 Pro: amazing 6.4-inch smartphone with six-camera shooter, Helio P95 and 8GB RAM

Fancy yourself a 64MP quad-camera and 44MP dual selfie camera? Then here’s Oppo Reno3 Pro for $659 USD just for you.

Just a few months ago, we got acquainted with the Reno3 as you can see below:

6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~411 ppi density

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) and aluminum frame

Fingerprint sensor under-display, optical

Mediatek Dimensity 1000L (7nm) chipset, Octa-core processor and 8GB/12GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.2" and 1.4µm + 2MP B/W with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5" and 1.75µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1/5", 1.75µm, depth sensor, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot up

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% charge in just 20 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

December 2019 release date

3,399 Chinese Yuan or ~485 USD price tag for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 3,699 Chinese Yuan or ~530 USD price tag for the 12GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant

Oppo Reno3 is a gem that most of us missed out on last year. It sports a large 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with great protection, 5G connectivity, a great camera, large 128GB internal storage and a huge 4025 mAh battery capacity.

Now that we’ve done a quick throwback, here’s to the Reno3 Pro in its full glory:

6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~405 ppi density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic back, plastic frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint sensor under-display, optical

Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, PowerVR GM9446 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.7 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4", 1.0µm, PDAF and 2x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm and AF + 2MP B/W with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 44MP with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.65" and 0.7µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth) and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Dolby Atmos sound

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4025 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% charge in just 20 minutes)

Dual-sim

March 2020 release date

650 USD price tag

The similarities are there, between the Reno3 Pro and its ‘normal sibling the non-pro version of the Reno3. For starters, this smartphone sports a similar 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen but with Super AMOLED technology on it. This makes for a better display overall. The Gorilla Glass 5 protection is there, as well as the fingerprint sensor on the display.

In terms of hardware, the Chinese manufacturer has decided to go with a trusted chipset which is the Helio P95. It is paired with a blazingly fast octa-core processor, awesome graphics and a whopping 8GB RAM.

The camera receives an upgrade in the form of a 64MP quad-camera with all the bells and whistles.

This makes for a great camera smartphone. Experience the allure of detailed textures that make hair, skin, and eyelashes that are more pleasing to the eye. Similarly, the selfie camera has also been upgraded, with the Reno3 Pro now comes with a 44MP dual selfie camera to its name. The algorithm achieves a binocular bokeh effect, producing sharper edges and background gradients.

Storage-wise, there’s an option for either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage – but now there’s an expansion slot. You can easily add more storage should you need it.

As for the battery side of things, the 4025 mAh battery is more than capable to supply enough juice for the Reno3 Pro to be able to last for a day or two in between charging. And when the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 20 minutes to take it to 50% of power.

For the audio aficionado, the Dolby Atmos sound system will excite your ears to a new level.

The latest Android 10.0 is there right out of the box, so you get the best software accompanying the best hardware available.

But why is there no 5G connectivity on the Reno3 Pro? It really makes you wonder for now, after all the upgrades that it has received.

Conclusion:

Oppo Reno3 Pro really ups the ante with its large 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, great protection, great hardware, amazing 6-cameras, large internal storage with an expansion slot, latest operating system and large 4025 mAh battery with Fast battery charging. The

Oppo Reno3 Pro had just been released in March 2020 for a 650 USD price tag. It is available in three amazing colors, namely Auroral Blue, Midnight Black and Sky White.