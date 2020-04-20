Apple iPhone SE: the classic iPhone will be released on April 24th

Fancy a trip down memory lane, here’s to the Apple iPhone SE which will be available for a starting price of 399 USD.

For comparison sake, let’s first do a quick throwback at the latest iPhone 11, shall we?

6.1-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 828 x 1792 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~326 ppi density)

True-tone display

IP67 dust/water resistant of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Front/back glass, aluminium frame (7000 series)

Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating

Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified)

Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset, Hexa-core (2x2.65 GHz Lightning + 4x1.8 GHz Thunder) processor, Apple GPU (4-core graphics) and 4GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, PDAF and OIS + 12MP with (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash and HDR (photo/panorama)

Dual selfie camera: 12MP + TOF 3D camera and HDR

64GB/256GB/512GB internal storage with no expansion slot

iOS 13

Non-removable Li-Ion 3110 mAh battery with Fast battery charging and Wireless Qi charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

September 2019 release date

999 USD price tag

Apple iPhone 11 once again dominating the sales with loyal customers and by hitting all the right notes.

While waiting for the next iPhone 12, Apple has taken a step back with the upcoming iPhone SE. See for yourself as per below specs:

4.7-inch HD Retina IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 750 x 1334 pixels, 16:9 ratio or ~326 ppi density

IP67 dust/water resistant of up to 1 meter for 30 minutes

Fingerprint sensor (front-mounted)

Glass front, glass back, aluminium frame

Ion-strengthened glass and oleophobic coating protection

Apple A13 Bionic (7 nm+) chipset, Hexa-core (2x2.65 GHz Lightning + 4x1.8 GHz Thunder) processor and Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

12MP primary camera with f/1.8 (wide) aperture, PDAF, OIS, Dual-LED dual-tone flash and HDR

7MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, Face detection, HDR and panorama

64GB/256GB/512GB internal storage with no expansion slot

iOS 13 operating system

Non-removable Li-Po battery with Fast battery charging and Wireless Qi charging

Single-sim and 4G LTE

April 24 th expected release date

expected release date 399 USD for 64GB internal storage, 449 USD for 128GB internal storage and 549 USD for 256GB internal storage

It really feels like we are back in 2017 as the iPhone SE is modeled on the previous iPhone 8. Starting with the ‘smallish’ 4.7-inch IPS screen with High Definition resolution. Thankfully now there’s a whole bunch of protection that makes this smartphone as tough as nails.

Under the hood of the iPhone SE is upgraded to meet the needs of current users. Here we can find it blessed with the A13 Bionic chipset that was built with a focus on machine learning, with a dedicated 8-core Neural Engine capable of 5 trillion operations per second, two Machine Learning Accelerators on the CPU and a new Machine Learning Controller to balance performance and efficiency.

Camera-wise, the iPhone SE features the best single-camera system ever in an iPhone with a 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture Wide camera, and uses the image signal processor and Neural Engine of A13 Bionic to unlock even more benefits of computational photography, which includes the Portrait mode, all six Portrait Lighting effects and Depth Control.

Using machine learning and monocular depth estimation, iPhone SE also takes stunning Portraits with the 7MP selfie camera. Next-generation Smart HDR intelligently re-lighting recognized subjects in a frame for more natural-looking images with stunning highlight and shadow details.

In terms of storage, there’s plenty to go around with 64GB being the minimum amount. Depending on your budget, you can opt for 128GB or up to a whopping 256GB. With no expansion slot available (since when Apple has an expansion slot anyway?), you may have to do some spring cleaning once in a while – which is a good thing anyway.

It is also good to know that the iPhone SE will be running on the latest iOS 13 operating system. It now features a dramatic look with Dark Mode, a more private way to sign in to apps and websites with Sign In with Apple, and an all-new Maps experience that delivers faster and more accurate navigation and beautiful street-level imagery with Look Around.

Finally, this smartphone has Fast battery charging which can take it up to 50% in just 30 minutes of charge. Then there’s also the Wireless Qi charging feature to its name.

Conclusion:

There seems to be a demand for the good old days, as we can see from the Apple iPhone SE. It is the most affordable iPhone that features the A13 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone; and the best single-camera system that you can find in an iPhone.

Apple iPhone SE is estimated to be released on April 24th for 399 USD for the 64GB internal storage variant, 449 USD for the 128GB internal storage variant and 549 USD for the 256GB internal storage variant. You can choose either Black, White or Red colours.