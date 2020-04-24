OnePlus 8: affordable 5G flagship with 6.78-inch screen, Snapdragon 865, triple 48MP camera and 4300 mAh battery

Been holding back on getting yourself a flagship smartphone? Then check out the OnePlus 8 which was just released for a cool price tag of 699 USD.

Before we begin, let's first take a look at its predecessor – the OnePlus 7 shall we?

6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~402 PPI density

Fullview display

Gorilla Glass protection

Front/back glass, aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor under display

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS + 5MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1.12µm, depth sensor, Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm and auto-HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Oxygen OS 9.0 based on Android Pie 9.0

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2019 release date

~$625 USD price tag

OnePlus 7 was one of the flagships for last year, with its large 6.41-inch Full HD+ resolution that comes with Optic AMOLED technology, great look and feel to it, great hardware great sound system and a nice battery to go along it.

Now here we are almost one year later, with the OnePlus 8 making its debut just a few days ago. Here's to what it has in store for us:

6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~402 ppi density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes)

90Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide) and PDAF + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (macro), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3", 1.0µm and Auto-HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Oxygen OS 10.0 based on Android 10.0

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 22 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

April 21 st 2020 release date

2020 release date 699 USD for 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM and 799 USD for 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM

OnePlus 8 is truly a worthy successor, and luckily, we don't have to wait for a full year for it to be released. Blessed with a larger 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with great protection all around the smartphone. Elevate your viewing experience with the 90Hz display that is designed for seamless motion. Experience vivid colours and vibrant details with its bright display and HDR10+ support.

Moving to under the hood of the OnePlus 8, here we can find it equipped with the best hardware available right now. There's the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with a blazingly fast Kryo octa-core processor, Adreno 650 graphics and up to a whopping 12GB RAM.

There's simply nothing that can slow down this flagship.

Camera-wise, the 48MP+16MP+2MP primary camera is its main shooter. It comes with 116° ultrawide angle camera that lets you capture landscapes and group photos much easier. Then we have the 16MP selfie camera completing the package.

In terms of storage, the OnePlus 8 have two variants available. You can either opt for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage but do bear in mind that there's no expansion slot on the smartphone. You may have to make do with moving things to the cloud or doing some spring cleaning every now and then.

For audio lovers, the powerful dual stereo speakers deliver a more immersive and detailed sound. You get to enjoy a cinematic, 3D listening experience with the availability of the Dolby Atmos sound system.

As for the battery side of things, the 4300 mAh battery is more than capable of powering up the OnePlus 8 for a day or two. When the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 22 minutes to bring it up to 50% of battery life. How cool is that!

Finally, it is running on the latest Oxygen OS 10.0 that is based on the Android 10.0 operating system. OxygenOS is smart, swift and efficient with intuitive features designed with you in mind. The best software right out of the box to complement the best hardware that you can find right now.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 8 is set to be running for one of the best flagships for the year 2020. Sporting a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, great IP68-rated and Gorilla Glass protection, high-end hardware, amazing 48MP triple primary camera, great 16MP selfie camera, large storage, huge battery capacity and 5G connectivity. All these for a very affordable price and this makes for an irresistible combination.

OnePlus 8 had just been released on April 21st and can be yours for 699 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant and 799 USD for the 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant. There are three colours to choose from, namely Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow.