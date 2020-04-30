Honor 30: 6.53-inch OLED smartphone with Kirin 985, 40MP quad camera, 32MP selfie camera and 5G for 425 USD

The battle for flagship supremacy is already intense and Honor 30 is the latest to join in the fray, bringing with it an affordable price tag.

It feels like just a few months ago that the Honor V30 just hit the streets:

6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~400 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (side mounted)

HiSilicon Kirin 990 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.86 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x2.09 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.86 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP16 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 40MP with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF and Laser AF + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4", PDAF, Laser AF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), no AF, LED flash, HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 32MP with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8" and 0.8µm + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 17mm (ultrawide) and HDR

128GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 40W (70% in just 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

December 2019 release date

3,299 Chinese Yuan or ~469 USD price tag for the 6GB RAM variant

With a large 6.57-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, state-of-the-art hardware, five cameras in between it all, the latest operating system, huge battery and 5G connectivity; it is little wonder that it managed to sell more than 100,000 units in the first few days of its release.

So here we are with the Honor 30 mixing things up, to give it a little bit of variety moving forward. Let’s check it out its specs then:

6.53-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~403 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.58 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3x2.40 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.84 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G77 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 40MP with f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7" and PDAF + 8MP with f/3.4 aperture, 125mm (Periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 5x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture and 17mm (ultrawide) + 2MP with (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with Nano Memory expansion slot up to 256GB

Android 10.0, no Google Play Services

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging and Reverse charging

Dual-sim and 5G

April 21 st 2020 release date

2020 release date 2,999 Chinese Yuan or ~425 USD price tag for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant

Starting with the obvious, the Honor 30 is sporting an almost similar size with its 6.53-inch. But the OLED screen takes the cake with its superior technology and a richer black. This alone makes it worth getting this smartphone.

Under the hood of the Honor 30 is the Kirin 985 5G chipset being paired with a high-speed Octa-core processor, amazing graphics and either 6GB or 8GB RAM. There’s nothing that will slow this beast down, as it blazes through everything that you throw at it – and still asks for more.

What’s with all the power but not having so much fun, eh? You will be delighted to know that the Honor 30 is blessed with a 40MP quad primary camera with all the bells and whistles that you can expect from a great camera smartphone.

Then we have the 32MP selfie camera which promises great-looking selfies all the time.

Storage-wise, there’s ample space to go along. You get to choose either 128GB or 256GB which can be easily expanded up to a maximum of 256GB of additional space.

Moving on to the battery side of things, the 4000 mAh battery found on the Honor 30 is more than capable of supplying the necessary juice for it to power itself for a day or two. Then we have the Fast battery charging and Reverse charging feature, which is great indeed.

Did we mention that the Honor 30 is equipped with 5G connectivity? Go ahead and take advantage of super-fast speeds and leave behind your competition.

But one word of caution though, the Honor 30 won’t be coming with Google Play Services. That means anything to do with Google, be it Gmail, YouTube and the rest – won’t be making it on board this flagship.

Conclusion:

Honor 30 is the smartphone of choice that has adjusted itself beautifully to take on the year 2020. It comes with a large 6.53-inch screen with the latest OLED technology, high-end hardware, great 40MP quad primary camera, amazing 32MP selfie camera, large storage, large battery capacity and an amazing price to boot. You just have to bear with it not coming with Google Play Services, if that’s not a deal-breaker to you.

Honor 30 had just been released on April 21st for 2,999 Chinese Yuan or ~425 USD price tag for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. You get to choose from five great-looking colours: Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, Icelandic Frost and Neon Purple.