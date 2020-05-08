Motorola Edge: 6.7-inch OLED smartphone, Snapdragon 765, 64MP quad camera, and 25MP selfie camera for 655 USD

Motorola is finally making its move on the flagship space with the upcoming release of the Motorola Edge by this month.

But before we begin, let’s do a quick throwback to the previous Motorola’s offering called the One Hype which has the following specs:

6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~396 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) processor, Adreno 612 graphics and 4GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with 13mm (ultrawide), LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP Motorized pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 0.8µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 1TB

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0; Android One

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

December 2019 release date

399 USD price tag

Motorola Moto One Hyper offers a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, mid-range performance, 64MP dual primary camera, 32MP pop-up selfie camera, large 4000 mAh battery and the latest software running the show.

With that in mind, where does the Motorola Edge comes into the play as the flagbearer for 2020?

6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~385 ppi density

90Hz refresh rate

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame, plastic back

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Splash resistant

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor, Adreno 620 graphics and 4GB/6GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 52mm (telephoto), 1.12µm, 2x optical zoom and PDAF + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide) and 1.0µm + TOF 3D, (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 0.9µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0 operating system

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

May 2020 release date

599 Euro or ~655 USD estimated price tag

As for the Motorola Edge, we can see the move towards the flagship market with its large 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen and 90Hz refresh rate. This makes for a fluid experience on the latest OLED technology, which makes it a feast for the eyes and is perfect for gamers to enjoy fast-moving action. All kinds of protection can be found on this smartphone.

Under the hood of the Motorola Edge will be the Snapdragon 765G chipset with fast Kryo octa-core processor, excellent graphics and either 4GB or 6GB RAM. It may not be the quickest flagship out there, but it is more than enough to run almost all the games and apps that are out there in the market.

The highlight of the show for the Motorola Edge is definitely on its superb 64MP quad primary camera with all the bells and whistles that you would expect from an excellent shooter. You will be able to capture all those amazing moments in high-res thanks to this.

Also blessed with the 25MP selfie camera, this should make for some great selfie moments as well.

Storage-wise, the 128GB internal storage should prove to be sufficient for all your apps, videos and photos inside of it. Should you need more space, just pop in a microSDXC, and you are all set to go.

The latest Android 10.0 operating system will be available right out of the box upon the Motorola Edge’s release.

With a 4500 mAh battery supplying the necessary juice to this flagship, there’s plenty to go around for it to be able to last for a day or two in between charging.

Finally, did we mention that the Motorola Edge will have 5G connectivity? You can now make full use of the fastest internet connection speed available all around the world.

Conclusion:

Motorola Edge has a massive task in its hands to compete against others in its price range. But then, it sure offers a lot of strengths with its massive 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, great hardware, amazing 64MP quad primary camera, good 25MP selfie camera, massive 4500 mAh battery size, latest Android 10.0 operating system and 5G connectivity.

Motorola Edge is expected to be available this month in May and will be on sale for 599 Euro or ~655 USD. Two colour options are available: Solar Black and Midnight Magenta.