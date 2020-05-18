Oppo A92: 6.5-inch smartphone with 64MP Quad Camera, Snapdragon 665, 8GB RAM and 5000 mAh battery

Oppo is here again with its latest offering, and it only costs $275 USD to grab this amazing mid-range smartphone.

The Chinese manufacturer is well-known for its superb camera, and we already have the A9x with us one year ago:

6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~395 PPI density)

Fullview display

Fingerprint sensor

Mediatek MT6771V Helio P70 (12nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.1 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G72 MP3 graphics and 6GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm, PDAF + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, depth sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 4020 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

May 2019 release date

1,999 Chinese Yuan or ~290 USD price tag

Even though one year has passed since its release, the A9x is still going strong until today with a large 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS screen, mid-range hardware, 48MP dual primary camera, large 128GB storage and a good price to boot.

Now that we have already taken a trip down memory lane, what does the A92 brings to the table? Let’s take a closer look as per below specs:

6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~405 PPI density

Fullview display

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor, Adreno 610 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 119° (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (depth) + 2MP with B/W, f/2.4 aperture, LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 1/3.1, 1.0µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Android 10.0

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

May 2020 release date

~275 USD price tag

A quick glance on the A92, we can see how it has improved by leaps and bounds as compared to last year’s model. It now comes with a slightly smaller 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen though.

But under the hood of the A92 is in the upper-mid range level with the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, Adreno 610 graphics and a whopping 8GB RAM. This ensures it has all the necessary power to run most apps and games that are available out there.

Camera-wise, the A92 is blessed with a superb 64MP quad primary camera shooter with all the bells and whistles for a great photo adventure. It also supports Video Anti-Shake which makes for a clearer and more stable picture.

Then there’s the 16MP selfie camera to make the package complete.

It comes with the AI Beautification feature which can match different skin tones in different scenes and lighting conditions; so that you can have your own style.

In terms of storage, the 128GB of internal storage should be more than enough for all your high-res photos, videos, apps, games and so much more. Should you need more space, just pop in a microSDXC card and you are all set to go.

With the latest Android 10.0 operating system inside of the A92, the latest software combines well with the great hardware that it possesses.

Finally, the 5000 mAh battery is more than capable of powering up the smartphone for a good day or two in between charging.

Conclusion:

Oppo A92 is able to offer so much with a cheaper price tag, as compared to last year’s offering. We now have a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, great hardware with 8GB of memory, a great 64MP quad primary camera, a good 16MP selfie camera, large 128GB internal storage, the latest Android 10.0 operating system, and huge 5000 mAh battery – all this for a very affordable price.

Oppo A92 is currently available for ~275 USD price tag and comes in Twilight Black, Stream White, and Aurora Purple colors.