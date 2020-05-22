Huawei P30 Pro New Edition: 6.47-inch OLED smartphone with 40MP quad camera, 32MP selfie camera, Android 10.0 and best of all – there’s Google Play Services for everyone

Could this be the flagship that you have been looking for? If yes, get ready to spend 819 USD for this powerful beast.

If was just over a year ago that the Huawei P30 Pro first hit the streets which has the following specs:

6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~398 PPI density

Dewdrop display

Metal body

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

IP68 dust and water-resistant for up to 2 meters for 30 minutes

HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP10 graphics and 6GB/8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 40MP with f/1.6 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF and OIS + 20MP with f/2.2 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7" and PDAF + Periscope 8MP with f/3.4 aperture, 125mm (telephoto), 1/4", 5x optical zoom, OIS, PDAF + TOF 3D camera, Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide) and HDR

128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage with microSD expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (70% in 30 minutes)

Android Pie 9.1

March 2019 release date

899 Pound or ~$1,179 USD for 6GB RAM+ 128GB internal storage or 1,019 Pound and ~1,439 USD for 8GB RAM + 512GB internal storage

Huawei P30 Pro is for those looking for the absolute best in everything, as it seems to be the perfect smartphone for now. Stunningly good looks, absolute best in performance, camera and everything else in between. The only issue is whether you have the money to match the amazing value that it has to offer.

Fast forward to the present, and we now have the P30 Pro New Edition. Let's take a closer look at it, shall we?

6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~398 PPI density

Glass front (Aluminosilicate glass), glass back (Aluminosilicate glass) and aluminium frame

Fingerprint (under display, optical)

IP68 dust and water-resistant for up to 2 meters for 30 minutes

Kirin 980 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 & 2x1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP10 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 40MP with f/1.6 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7", PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/3.4 aperture, 125mm (periscope telephoto), 1/4.0", PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom + 20MP with f/2.2 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.7" and PDAF + TOF 3D with (depth), Leica optics, dual-LED dual-tone flash, panorama and HDR

32MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

256GB internal storage with Nano Memory expansion slot up to 256GB maximum

Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (70% in 30 minutes)

Android Pie 10.0 with Google Play Services

Expected 1st June 2020 release date

749 Euro or ~819 USD estimated price tag

For starters, the latest P30 Pro New Edition sports a similar 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen as its predecessor from last year. The body is now even more solid with glass at the front and back, wrapped in a beautiful aluminium frame. As for the fingerprint sensor, it is now on the screen as well as being optical. Protection-wise, the IP68 rating makes for a well-guarded smartphone.

Under the hood of the P30 Pro New Edition is very much similar with the Kirin 980 chipset paired with a blazingly fast octa-core processor, amazing graphics but now with the only option of memory – 8GB of wholesomeness of RAM. This ensures that there won't be anything that can stop it on its tracks, all apps and games will run very fast on this device.

What good all that power if we can't have some fun right? That's where the 40MP quad primary camera comes into the picture. Strap yourself in, as the P30 Pro New Edition will definitely give you one of the best photos that have ever existed on a smartphone. Then there's also the 32MP selfie to ensure that all your selfies (and wefies) look great, even when under cover of darkness.

With 256GB of internal storage, you can be sure that all those high-res photos and videos won't bog you down. Even then, you can easily add another 256GB via the Nano Memory expansion slot.

With a 4200 mAh battery supplying the necessary juice to power up the P30 Pro New Edition, there won't be any problem for it to last for a full day of charge. And when the time comes to plug it in, it will only take 30 minutes to get it up to 70% of battery capacity.

Perhaps the best part about all this is, the P30 Pro New Edition will come equipped with Google Play Services. That means all your favourite Google apps will be there: Gmail, YouTube, Docs, Sheets, Maps and everything else. It is a huge sigh of relief to know this.

Conclusion:

If you have been holding on to purchase for a flagship smartphone, then you should seriously consider the Huawei P30 Pro New Edition. Great looks, large 6.47-inch Full HD+ OLED screen, great protection, amazing flagship performance, amazing 40MP quad primary camera, great 32MP selfie camera, ample storage, large battery capacity, the latest Android operating system and blessed with Google Play Services. All this and more, for an even lower price than last year.

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition is expected to be released for an estimated 749 Euro or ~819 USD price tag and will be available on 1st June onwards. Three great colours for you to choose from: Aurora, Black and Silver Frost. There seems to be a promotion going on as well, with Huawei FreeBuds 3 and a discount on Huawei Watch GT2e for purchases made until 30th June 2020.