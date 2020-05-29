Samsung Galaxy M21: 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with 48MP triple camera, 20MP selfie camera and 6000 mAh battery

Fancy a large-screen smartphone with a great camera and amazing battery life to boot? Then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy M21.

It was last year that the Galaxy M20 first hit the streets with the following specs:

6.3-inch Full HD+ PLS TFT capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~409 PPI density

Fingerprint sensor

Exynos 7904 (14 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x1.8 GHz Cortex-A73 & 6x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G71 MP2 graphics and 3GB/4GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 13MP with f/1.9 aperture, 1/2.8", 1.12μm and PDAF + 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/6", 1.12μm, LED flash, panorama and HDR

8MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and HDR

32GB/64GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to maximum 512GB

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Samsung Experience 9.5, based on Android Oreo 8.1

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

February 2019 release date

10,990 Indian Rupee or ~159 USD for 32GB storage + 3GB RAM or 12,990 Indian Rupee and ~189 USD for 64GB storage + 4GB RAM

With a new lineup up its sleeves, the Galaxy M20 offers great value for money for those who are looking to get a decent mid-range smartphone back then. Large 6.3-inch screen, good mid-range hardware, good 13MP+5MP primary camera, decent 8MP selfie camera and a huge 5000 mAh battery to boot.

Now that we are here in 2020, the Galaxy M21 is here to replace its predecessor. Let's check out what we have in store with us as we drill it further down:

6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~403 PPI density

Fingerprint sensor

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back and plastic frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Exynos 9611 (10nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 & 4x1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) processor, Mali-G72 MP3 graphics and 4GB/6GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 5MP with f/2.2 aperture, (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 26mm (wide) and HDR

64GB/128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

March 2020 release date

13,199 Indian Rupee or ~175 USD for 64GB storage + 4GB RAM and 15,499 Indian Rupee or ~205 USD for 128GB storage + 6GB RAM

It is good to know that the Galaxy M21 targeted at the mid-range market with affordable pricing. We don't see that too often with the Korean manufacturer.

The smartphone blessed with a large 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen with Super AMOLED technology that typically reserved on its high-end device. The all-round protection and beautiful looks add a couple more value to it.

Under the hood of the Galaxy M21 is pretty decent with the Exynos 9611 chipset paired with a fast octa-core processor, excellent graphics and either 4GB or 6GB RAM.

This makes for a smooth running of the common apps and games that we normally use daily.

Camera-wise, the Galaxy M21 comes with a 48MP+8MP+5MP camera combination which makes for a great camera experience. On top of that, the 20MP selfie camera makes the package complete.

In terms of storage, the 64GB and 128GB internal storage option is available. Should you need more space, just pop in a microSDXC memory card with ease.

One of the Galaxy M21's strong point is on its huge 6000 mAh battery capacity. This should be able to supply enough juice for it to last for a good two days in between charging. With the Fast battery charging capability, it will take just a few hours to get it back up to speed.

Finally, the latest Android 10.0 operating system is accompanying the Galaxy M21 right out of the box. All the latest features and functions are there for you to take full advantage of it.

Conclusion:

Samsung Galaxy M21 is a long-awaited sequel to last year's Galaxy M20 offering. It couldn't come any sooner, as the smartphone boasts a large 6.4-inch Full HD+ screen with Super AMOLED, mid-range hardware, 48MP triple primary camera, 20MP selfie camera, ample storage and a monster 6000 mAh battery. Plus, the price is handsome for everything that it has to offer.

Samsung Galaxy M21 had just released for 13,199 Indian Rupees or ~175 USD for the 64GB storage + 4GB RAM variant and 15,499 Indian Rupees or ~205 USD for the 128GB storage + 6GB RAM variant. Two awesome colors are available: Midnight Blue and Raven Black.