Realme X3 SuperZoom: 6.6-inch smartphone with Snapdragon 855+, six cameras and 120Hz refresh rate

For a price tag of 560 USD, check out the amazing Realme X3 SuperZoom which was just recently launched.

The first X-series was released just a year ago, with the Realme X kicking things off:

6.53-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~394 PPI density

Fullview display

Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor, Adreno 616 graphics and 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm and PDAF + 5MP with f/2.4, depth sensor, LED flash and HDR

Motorized pop-up 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/3", 1.0µm and HDR

64GB/128GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 3765 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (55% in just 30 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2019 release date

$215 USD for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant

From the get-go, we can see how the Realme X make itself known to the mid-range market segment. Who can resist its large 6.53-inch screen size with AMOLED display, Gorilla Glass 5, great mid-range hardware, great 48MP+5MP dual primary camera and an even greater 16MP pop-up selfie camera, and decent battery capacity?

Now that we are one year to this date since its initial release, today we will be taking a closer look at the Realme X3 SuperZoom:

6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~399 PPI density

120Hz refresh rate

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Fingerprint display (side-mounted)

Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.78 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 (700 MHz) graphics and 8GB/12GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/3.4 aperture, 124mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 5x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.3 aperture, 119˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (macro), LED flash, HDR and panorama

Dual selfie camera: 32MP with f/2.5 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8" and 0.8µm + 8MP with f/2.2, 105˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0", 1.12µm and Panorama

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android 10

Non-removable Li-Po 4200 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (100% in just 55 minutes)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2020 release date

499 Euro or ~560USD for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant

A glance over the X3 SuperZoom, we can see how it now positions itself high in the flagship space. Blessed with a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ screen, the 120Hz ensures a smooth scrolling and animation when viewing anything on display. Action-packed movies or fast-paced games will look very nice, and there's no noticeable lag can be found.

Under the hood of the X3 SuperZoom is the Snapdragon 855+ chipset paired with a speedy Kryo octa-core processor, high-end graphics and either 8GB or 12GB RAM. The newly upgraded liquid cooling system has 100% effective coverage of internal heat sources. The vapour cooling tube is made of large 8 mm diameter copper tube, increasing the heat dissipation area by 176.9% and the heat dissipation volume to 410 mm. As a result, the core temperature is greatly reduced to maintain performance and speed.

It will blaze over any apps or games that are out there in the market, and still have lots more left in the tank.

What is the point of all that heavy-duty power if we can't have some fun with it right? With six cameras on the X3 SuperZoom, you will have loads of fun with it. The 64MP quad primary camera is equipped with all the bells and whistles that you can probably expect from a flagship smartphone. There's the new periscope zoom lens, bringing you an all-new photography experience. It supports 0.5X to 60X wide zoom range so you can take in any view, whether it's right in front of you or far away. Optical image stabilization (OIS) stabilizes the zoomed preview, making it easy to take sharp, clear photos, even from 100 meters away. The 32MP dual selfie camera does catch everyone by surprise, making the point-and-shoot experience an enjoyable one indeed.

Just bear in mind that the X3 SuperZoom does not have an expansion slot, so you have to take with the 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. That's the whole point of turning to cloud storage, eh?

The large 4200 mAh battery found on this flagship is more than enough to power it up for an excellent full day of charge. What's even better, the fast battery charging feature only needs 55 minutes to get it up to 100%. Dart Charge will charge your phone four times faster than standard chargers.

Finally, the latest (and greatest) Android 10 operating system is found right out of the box with the X3 SuperZoom. The best software combining with the best available hardware makes for an irresistible combination.

Conclusion:

Realme X3 SuperZoom is a beautiful smartphone with the high-end specs that are out there right now in the market. With a 64MP quad primary camera and 32MP dual selfie camera, you will have a great time with this beast of a flagship.

Realme X3 SuperZoom had just been released for 499 Euro or ~560USD for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant. Two colours are available: Glacier Blue and Arctic White.